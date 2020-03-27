Panera Announces Partnership With USDA And Children's Hunger Alliance To Provide Meals In Ohio

ST. LOUIS, March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Panera announced a partnership with the Children's Hunger Alliance (CHA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to provide freshly prepared and wholesome meals to children in need in the state of Ohio. In partnership with its local franchise partners, Panera is leveraging its supply chain and bakery-cafes to provide ready-to-eat, freshly prepared meals to CHA for children vulnerable to hunger across the state during this time of crisis. Panera is also working with the USDA to scale this model with other states across the nation.

"At Panera, we believe that good food should be accessible to all. This belief is central to our culture and our mission," said Niren Chaudhary, Panera CEO. "Today, more than ever, it is clear to us that access to nutritious food is an undeniable right – especially to those most vulnerable, such as children, during this time of crisis. We are grateful for the opportunity to support our communities."

The Panera-provided CHA meals include a menu of five different clean, wholesome choices from salad to sandwiches and veggie snack boxes including a new whole grain bread. All these meals are balanced per USDA guidance to include dairy, lean protein, whole grains, fruits and vegetables. These meals are being offered at extreme discount to align with current USDA school food prices.

The Panera and CHA meal partnership will kick off in Ohio on April 6th. As the need continues to grow across the nation, the Panera teams also stand ready to assist other states and communities. Panera is encouraging in-need non-profits or state government to contact the company at schoolmeals@panerabread.com.

"This is our Panera family in action," Chaudhary said. "They are our associates, guests and communities, working together as only they can to help those facing hunger during this challenging time. While always making the health, safety and overall well-being of our family a top priority, Panera will do its best to help the hungry in this time of need."

About Children's Hunger Alliance

Founded in 1970, Children's Hunger Alliance is a statewide nonprofit organization dedicated to ending childhood hunger in Ohio. Through their work, Children's Hunger Alliance provides healthy meals and snacks to food-insecure children, advocates for legislation to improve the welfare of Ohio's youngest citizens and teaches nutrition and physical education to those they serve.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/panera-announces-partnership-with-usda-and-childrens-hunger-alliance-to-provide-meals-in-ohio-301031219.html

SOURCE Panera Bread