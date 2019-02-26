Panda Express Announces Vegan Options Following Outcry From PETA, Activists

Airports, strip malls, and food courts just became a little more bearable—after PETA supporters took over 234,000 actions demanding that Panda Express stop flavoring menu items that would otherwise be vegan with chicken broth, the company has announced that it’s finally offering vegan meals!

When Panda Express told PETA that its vegetable-based dishes were still prepared with meat-based flavoring, we urged the company to get with the times and offer vegan options in its 2,000 stores across the globe. When it continued to give us excuses, we sent out an alert, and our supporters wrote the company over 234,000 times demanding change. Finally, the largest Asian-cuisine restaurant chain in the U.S. has agreed to offer vegan options and will be releasing vegan versions of its Eggplant Tofu, brown and white rices, Super Greens (a side of broccoli, kale, and cabbage) and Chow Mein dishes by the end of February. However, some stores may still have non-vegan versions of these dishes well into March as stores deplete old inventories.

The move by Panda Express follows those by other fast-food chains—such as Pei Wei Asian Kitchen, Noodles & Company, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Panera Bread, Taco Bell, and Carl’s Jr.—that have expanded or introduced delicious vegan options. Panda Express has picked up on what so many already know: Being vegan is on the rise with no signs of slowing down.

It’s never been more convenient and easier to be vegan. But animals still need help!

Sure, fast food may not be for everyone, but we’re all for any option that allows on-the-go consumers to eat vegan and prevent sensitive animals from being caged in their own filth, tormented, and subjected to a terrifying death when their throats are slit while they’re still conscious. Hungry patrons want fast, compassionate options, and savvy food companies will either offer them or be left behind.

Help get vegan options at McDonald’s, KFC, Domino’s, and elsewhere by taking action. Each time you click “Take Action,” another company will receive a message urging it to offer vegan meals. How cool and convenient is that?

Note: PETA promotes being a healthy vegan. If you choose to eat fast food, we suggest options that are kinder to animals. As is common at many restaurants offering vegan options, Panda Express uses shared equipment and therefore cross contamination can occur. But remember, helping animals is not about personal purity!

