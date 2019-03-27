Palermo's Primo Thin: Mindful Eating Has Never Been Easier

Primo Thin Frozen Pizza Delivers Big Flavors with Low Calories and Carbs



MILWAUKEE, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The wait is over. Palermo's Primo Thin™ is introducing two new flavors of the popular brand and unveiling new packaging that caters to consumers seeking more mindful eating options.

"The new flavors and new look capture what makes Palermo's Primo Thin a great choice – indulgent taste with lower calories and carbs per serving than other frozen Pizzas," said John Leonardo, senior director of Marketing. "Primo Thin fills a need not currently served. There are many people who are not necessarily dieting but want to make better choices when they purchase food. Primo Thin delivers exceptional flavor but does so with lower calories and fewer carbs than other frozen Pizzas." He added that the new package tags Primo Thin as "The Mindful Pizza" – making sure consumers know that the Pizza's ultra-thin crust and big taste are a perfectly balanced bite.

Joining the Primo Thin line-up are two new flavors – Avocado Club and Southwest Veggie. Avocado Club comes on a whole wheat crust and features avocado cream sauce, bacon, spinach, tomatoes and mozzarella. Southwest Veggie features salsa verde sauce, black beans, corn, roasted peppers, onions and mozzarella. In addition to the two new varieties, Primo Thin is available in 5 Cheese, Pepperoni, Supreme, Margherita, Italian Sausage and Chicken Alfredo. Additionally, Margherita now comes on a crust made with whole wheat.

"Primo Thin is all about offering Pizza lovers the opportunity to indulge mindfully and without reservations," Leonardo pointed out.

New packaging showcases how appetizing Primo Thin is, while nutritional callouts highlight that it has one of the lowest calorie counts in the industry. The brand's eight delicious flavors start at only 250 calories per 1/3 Pizza.

Available in the freezer aisle at retailers in select areas throughout the U.S., Primo Thin has a suggested retail price of $5.99.

Visit www.palermospizza.com/pizzas/primo-thin/ for more information. Join La Famiglia, Palermo's Pizza Club, at www.palermospizza.com/la-famiglia for special offers and coupons, and to receive exclusive invitations to private taste testings and more. Visit www.palermospizza.com/MediaRoom for Primo Thin logos, packaging and photography.

Introduced in 2003, Primo Thin was the first frozen, ultra-thin crust Pizza on the market. Named Primo, meaning "first" in Italian, the crisp and flakey cracker-like crust became the company's flagship brand.

Primo Thin is part of Palermo's growing Family of Brands, which includes Palermo's® Pizza, Screamin' Sicilian™, Urban Pie Pizza Co.™ and Connie's® Pizza. In addition to its popular branded products, Palermo's is the nation's leading producer of premium private label frozen Pizza for the retail and club industries.

About Palermo Villa, Inc.

Palermo Villa, Inc. is one of the most recognized frozen Pizza manufacturers in the United States, known for its innovation and the quality of its branded and private label products. Celebrating its 55th anniversary in 2019, the family-owned company was founded in 1964 and is located in Milwaukee. Palermo's growing Family of Brands includes Palermo's® Pizza (Palermo's Primo Thin™, King Cheese, Palermo's Thin Crust), Screamin' Sicilian™ (Screamin' Sicilian™ Pizza Co., Screamin' Sicilian™ Loaded Pan, Screamin' Sicilian™ I'm Single, Screamin' Sicilian™ Stromboli, Screamin' Sicilian™ Take 'N Bake), Urban Pie Pizza Co.™ and Connie's® Pizza. Every Pizza is made by dedicated Pizzaiolos, drawing on the founder's Italian roots and family recipes to achieve premium quality. Palermo's continues to be a leader in innovation in the Pizza industry, developing new products and flavors that cater to consumer needs. For more information, visit www.palermospizza.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/palermos-primo-thin-mindful-eating-has-never-been-easier-300819777.html

SOURCE Palermo Villa, Inc.