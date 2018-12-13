Padma Lakshmi and Kellogg's® Proclaim this Year's Must-Bake Holiday Treat: Kellogg's Frosted Flakes® Pear Berry Tart

Kellogg's® cereal is the exciting and unexpected star of the holiday season menu

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The must-make dessert for the holiday season has officially been named as Kellogg's Frosted Flakes® Pear Berry Tart. The recipe was crafted using everyone's morning favorite – cereal – in Kellogg's® first-ever Holiday Baking Challenge.

Padma Lakshmi was both host and judge of the event, which challenged four bakers from across the country to create a new holiday menu favorite this season – with a cereal twist. The winning dessert was created by Sara Mellas from Oakland, California. Mellas seamlessly incorporated Kellogg's Frosted Flakes cereal into the flour for the crust and also infused the cereal flavor into the heavy cream and cheese-mascarpone center. Additionally, Mellas featured Kellogg's Frosted Flakes in the dry ingredients of her favorite sugar cookies used to decorate the winning dish.

"Cereal is fun to play with in a bowl as well as in cooking and baking. I chose the Kellogg's Frosted Flakes Pear Berry Tart because of its ingenuity and seamless use of cereal," said Padma Lakshmi, Emmy nominated host and award-winning cookbook author. "It was so creative to steep the Kellogg's Frosted Flakes in heavy cream, with no additional sugar. The use of cereal was so smooth and fun for the holidays, yet simple enough to be easily replicated at home."

The contest was hosted just in time for the one-year anniversary of the Kellogg's NYC Café in Union Square, which has served as a utopia for fans of the breakfast staple and foodies alike to reimagine cereal in fun, new ways. Each baker fused Kellogg's cereals with recognizable desserts like cheesecake, cake, cream puffs and a meringue roll to create an entirely new dessert with a cereal twist.

"I loved the creative and artistic components of the challenge," said Sara Mellas, winner of the 2018 Kellogg's Holiday Baking Challenge. "I like to describe my baking as whimsical – making dishes look beautiful in a fun and inventive way, but most importantly, they have to be tasty. Frosted Flakes were the ideal cereal choice to incorporate into the tart as they add the perfect texture to crusts and a subtle flavor to the filling that complemented the pear and berry flavors."

To celebrate the new "must-make" dessert of the holiday season, Kellogg's gifted Mellas a one-of-a-kind Tony the Tiger trophy, an exclusive dining experience in New York City and her recipe featured at Kellogg's NYC Café for a limited time.

In addition to the winning recipe, runners up included:

Festive & Kellogg's Frosted Mini Wheats Meringue Roll by Lisa Keys

Kellogg's Holiday Cream Puff Trio featuring Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops and Raisin Bran by Juliana Evans

Kellogg's Holiday Cake Tower by Vincenzo Vaccaro

Kellogg's Frosted Flakes Pear Berry Tart will be available to try at the Kellogg's NYC Café located at 31 E 17th St. in Union Square. To recreate your own cereal-inspired tart and try the other delicious cereal recipes, visit Kellogg's Pinterest page and Kellogg's NYC Café website. For more information on how to reimagine your favorite bowl of Kellogg's® cereal at home, visit the Kellogg's® NYC Café website, or on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter.

