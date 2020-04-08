Packaged Food Witnesses an Explosion in Global Demand Due to COVID-19 Outbreak - ResearchAndMarkets.com
DUBLIN, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com has identified Packaged Foods as one of the industries seeing a surge in demand as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
As consumers prepare for weeks of isolation, many are stocking up on packaged foods, and companies like General Mills are increasing production to meet the demand. Nielsen reported that "comfort food" sales are spiking, with pastry purchases up almost 20%.
ResearchAndMarkets.com offers a variety of research reports covering Packaged Food and related topics such as Snacks and Confectionary, Processed Food and Fruit and Vegetables.
Latest available reports on this sector include:
- Chilled Processed Food Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020-2025)
- Microwavable Foods - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts
Packaged Food is just one area seeing an unexpected rise in demand. ResearchAndMarkets.com have identified the leading trends in the following article: 30 industries seeing a surge in demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic
