Packaged Facts: Finding the Silver Lining in Pandemic-Era Pet Food

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- COVID-19 has wrought vast and ongoing changes and challenges for U.S. businesses. Nevertheless, the pet food market has been living up to its recession-resistant reputation, highlighting the "silver lining" the overall pet market has experienced as a result of the pandemic. This is according to Pet Food in the U.S., 15th Edition, a new report by market research firm Packaged Facts.

As of August 2020, pet food sales have been booming, with full-year growth expected to come in well above Packaged Facts' initial full-year pre-pandemic projections. Although some of the sales increases can be attributed to short-term stockpiling in the early months of the shelter-in-place orders, the future outlook is positive as well, with two factors in particular bolstering the market as the country continues to adjust to the pandemic-related "new normal":

New pet ownership: One of the benefits of stay-at-home orders has been a drive to acquire new pets. For people social distancing for the foreseeable future, new pets offer both companionship and distraction, and are especially welcomed by families with kids stuck at home. Packaged Facts' April/ May 2020 Survey of Pet Owners shows that 12% of adults with children under age 18 at home adopted a pet because of coronavirus, compared with 8% of adults overall. Along with premiumization and humanization, one of the biggest pet food market drivers is growth in the pet population, so this adoption surge will likely result in ongoing sales gains despite the negative economic impact of the pandemic.

Featuring updated sales projections and analysis of the major trends impacting the market now and into the foreseeable future, this completely revised 15th edition of Packaged Facts' Pet Foods in the U.S. details these and other opportunities in the $29 billion U.S. pet food market. The report provides separate sales tracking and projections for dog and cat food, examining trends by form (dry, wet, semi-moist, and frozen/refrigerated), ingredients, and product claims across the full retail spectrum including online retailers, mass-market outlets, the pet specialty channel, and other channels. It examines cross-market trends; consumer expenditures; market opportunities; mergers and acquisitions; channel trends including e-commerce and omnichannel; and new product and marketing trends—all presented through the lens of the changes brought on by the pandemic.

