Pack Your Picnic with Flavor When You Serve Spicy Fish Tacos

By
Tony Chachere's
Cajun and Crispy Fish Tacos ... What's Not to Love?

OPELOUSAS, La., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Loaded with all the flavor of Tony Chachere's®, these spicy fish tacos will be the perfect addition to your backyard get-together. Created by The Modern Proper, the tender, panko-crusted whitefish is marinated in Tony's Seafood Marinade, then loaded into warm flour tortillas, topped with a crunchy cabbage slaw and drizzled with homemade spicy mayo dressing spiked with Tony's Original Creole Seasoning.

Tony Chachere's® has been a fixture in kitchens across the nation for decades, with a particular presence in the Southeast. While its authentic lines of Creole products are top-notch for all sorts of dishes, its marinades, mixes and seasonings are a must-have for your everyday feasts.

CREOLE SEASONING SPICY FISH TACOS

INGREDIENTS

1 Lb. Whitefish (Halibut or Tilapia)
½ Cup Tony Chachere's Seafood Marinade
1 Tbsp. Tony Chachere's Original Creole Seasoning
2 Tbsp. Canola Oil
1 Cup Panko

For the Slaw:

1 Cup Mayo
¼ Cup Fresh-Squeezed Lime Juice
1 Tbsp. Tony Chachere's Original Creole Seasoning
2 Cups Shredded Cabbage
1 Jalapeño, Seeded and Diced
¼ Cup Fresh Cilantro, Minced
¼ Cup Green Onions, Minced

Toppings:

Tortillas
Avocado
Lime
Cilantro
Green Onions

PREPARATION

  1. Cut halibut into 2"-3" pieces. In a medium-sized bowl, toss fish with Tony's Seafood Marinade. Refrigerate for 30 minutes.
  2. In a small bowl, combine mayor, lime and Tony's Original Creole Seasoning. Mix until smooth.
  3. In a medium-sized bowl, toss together cabbage, jalapeños, cilantro, onions and ½ of the spicy mayo dressing. Set aside.
  4. Preheat oven to 375°F.
  5. In a large bowl, mix 1 tbsp. Tony's Original Creole Seasoning with 1 cup of panko. Working in small batches, dip the marinated fish into the panko mixture until coated and arrange on a large-rimmed baking sheet. Continue with remaining fish. Bake on center rack for 10 minutes.
  6. Serve a few chunks of the fish on warm tortillas along with a pile of slaw, avocado, fresh cilantro and a drizzle of the remaining spicy mayo. Enjoy!

Tony Chachere's® Famous Creole Cuisine was founded in 1972 by Tony Chachere, the "Ole Master" of Creole cooking. Tony Chachere's® continues to be family owned-and-operated and is located in Opelousas, Louisiana. You can get more Tony Chachere's® recipes and products by visiting tonychachere.com/Recipes. For all of the cooking tips you need, go to tonychachere.com/Video.

SOURCE Tony Chachere's