Over 75,000 to Gather for Multi-Cultural Event Celebrating Diversity

ATLANTA, Oct. 24, 2017 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Atlantans who missed the first Atlanta International Night Market will have a second opportunity to "Taste the World" from November 3 to November 5. This historic event will be held at Northlake Mall in DeKalb County. The festivities will run from 5 p.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday and from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday. To learn more and to purchase tickets follow this link: AtlNightMarket.org/purchase-tickets

Based on the extremely popular outdoor markets in Europe and Asia, the Atlanta International Night Market was conceived as a celebration of cultural and culinary diversity. The inaugural AINM event featured over 200 vendors representing 75 nationalities and drew over 52,000 lovers of international food and culture, with many attendees traveling from neighboring states. The second Night Market has grown by over 150,000 square feet and will see an attendance of over 75,000. Join the social media excitement here!

With a veritable variety of sights and sounds, over 800 delicious food items from around the world, a KidZone with carnival rides, activities & cultural games, an Artist Village featuring local & international artists, a vegan-friendly Veggie Village, musical & cultural performances on multiple stages, a VIP area with an open bar, Hors d'oeuvres & other perks, raffles & contests, street performers and tasty authentic cuisine, this event has something for everyone to enjoy. Join us in this exciting and historic celebration of diversity, community, culture, and creativity at the Atlanta International Night Market and TASTE THE WORLD! Download our mobile app here.

"Nothing brings people together with joy like food and music. Our event is about fostering love and support, breaking down walls, and embracing differences," said David Lee, President of AINM.

As a 501(c)3 non-profit, the AINM Foundation's "Taste the World" message is one of celebrating diversity, inclusion, community & culture with the goal of opening the hearts and minds of participants to embrace the diversity of the human family. AINM believes that learning about other culture's food, performances, games, and traditions is an important way that we can help bring about real positive change in our community.

