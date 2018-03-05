Over $160,000 Up For Grabs: Enter the 2018 #CulinaryVoice Scholarship Contest Today!

By ICE Staff

Entries are officially open for the 2018 #CulinaryVoice Scholarship Contest, and this year, the pot gets even sweeter: scholarship finalists will compete on ABC’s The Chew for the chance to win one of four full scholarships – worth more than $160,000 – to attend one of ICE’s award-winning Culinary Arts or Pastry & Baking Arts career programs.

For this year’s contest, public vote will determine the semi-finalists, and the finalists will appear on The Chew to compete for the coveted awards. The Chew’s co-hosts Carla Hall, Clinton Kelly and Michael Symon, will host the finals with four celebrity chefs serving as mentors. Meanwhile, ICE’s chef-instructors will teach the contestants culinary skills and judge the finals.

Read on to learn more about the 2018 #CulinaryVoice Scholarship Contest and enter today!