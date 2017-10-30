Ovation Brands® And Furr's Fresh Buffet® Launch New Family Night Program Nov. 2

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Ovation Brands'® portfolio of restaurants - Old Country Buffet®, Ryan's®, HomeTown® Buffet and Country Buffet® - and Furr's Fresh Buffet® present their newest Family Night program featuring games, arts and crafts and other kid-friendly activities designed to inspire kids to dream big. Family Night takes place on Thursdays from 5-8 p.m. at participating locations. Activities may vary by location.

"Our newest Family Night program is packed with fun and relatable activities for kids," said Mike Griffith, Director of Marketing for Ovation Brands® and Furr's Fresh Buffet®. "We strive to align ourselves with programs that provide wholesome and engaging activities that kids and parents may enjoy."

During the Family Night series, Thursday nights will feature a different theme. The following are the scheduled themes.

November 2 - Bonjour, Family Night!

November 9 - Brain Games

November 16 - Dream Big

November 30 - On Pointe With Ballet

December 7 - Let's Dance!

Family Night will also feature a prize pack giveaway, which includes a drawstring bag, spinner, activity book, foam airplane, stickers and a bracelet. In order to be eligible for a chance to win, visit one of the buffet restaurants on December 7 to complete and entry form.

In addition to fun games and activities, Family Night also serves up home-style meals for kids and parents to enjoy together. Every Thursday from 4 p.m. - close, kids eat for just $1.99 with the purchase of a regular-priced adult or senior meal at participating locations. Menus may vary. Age restrictions apply.

For more information about Family Night, visit www.Ryans.com, www.HomeTownBuffet.com, www.CountryBuffet.com, www.OldCountryBuffet.com or www.Furrs.net.

About Ovation Brands® and Furr's Fresh Buffet®

Ovation Brands currently operates 103 restaurants in 30 states, principally operated under the Old Country Buffet®, HomeTown® Buffet and Ryan's® brands. Furr's Fresh Buffet currently operates 22 restaurants across 5 states.

