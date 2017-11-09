Ovation Brands® And Furr's Fresh Buffet® Honor Veterans With Two Days Of Exclusive Offers

Veterans eat for FREE on Monday, November 13

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Ovation Brands'® portfolio of restaurants - Old Country Buffet®, Ryan's®, HomeTown® Buffet and Country Buffet® - and Furr's Fresh Buffet® are saluting veterans with two days of discounts in honor of Veterans Day. On Saturday, November 11, 2017 (Veterans Day), veterans may enjoy the standing military discount offered at the restaurants, and on Monday, November 13, 2017, veterans may eat for FREE. Offers valid at participating restaurants.

"The military have a special place in our hearts, not only for their courage and dedication to our country, but also for the sacrifices they have made as part of their service. We proudly offer our long-standing Military Monday program throughout the year without any blackout dates," said Mike Griffith, Director of Marketing for Ovation Brands® and Furr's Fresh Buffet®. "This year, we are delighted to provide our standard military discount to these service men and women on Veterans Day (federal holiday), as well as offer a free buffet and drink to them on Monday, November 13."

On November 11, veterans will enjoy a 15% discount with valid military ID or uniform. On November 13, all veterans may enjoy a free buffet and beverage at the Ovation restaurants and a free buffet and non-bottled beverage at the Furr's Fresh Buffet locations.

"We honor our military not only with discounts throughout the year, but our teams go the extra mile by decorating their stores every Military Monday with patriotic themes, offer specialty desserts, create special rooms and walls spotlighting the military and more," added Griffith. "Veterans Day provides us with an added opportunity to demonstrate our appreciation for their service."

