Outlook into the Worldwide Bread Improvers Market to 2025 - Featuring Archer Daniels Midland Company, DSM & Ireks GmbH Among Others

DUBLIN, March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bread Improvers Market by Ingredient (Emulsifiers, Enzymes, Oxidizing Agents, and Reducing Agents), Application (Breads, Cakes, and Viennoiseries), Type (Inorganic and Organic), Form (Powder and Liquid & Semi-liquid), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bread improvers market is estimated to be valued at USD 3.3 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 4.7 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 5.7%, in terms of value.

Factors such as the increasing demand for convenience foods and increasing awareness about the health and wellness among consumers are projected to drive the growth of the bread improvers market during the forecast period. However, the growth of bread improvers market is restricted by factors such as adherence to the international regulations and quality standards for the baking industry.



By Ingredient, the Emulsifiers Segment Accounted for the Largest Share In 2018



The emulsifiers segment accounted for a major share in the global bread improvers market, on the basis of ingredient, in 2018. Emulsifiers such as DATEM, lecithin, diglycerides, and monoglycerides are majorly used as ingredients in the manufacturing of bread improvers. Due to their significant availability and lower costs, the segment has accounted to have a significant share in the bread improvers market.



By Application, the Bread Segment is Estimated To Account for the Largest Share



Based on application, the bread improvers market is segmented into bread, cakes, viennoiseries, and others. The breads segment is estimated to account for the largest share for bread improvers market because of the rising demand for convenience food, which is giving rise to the growth of consumption of different forms of bread products. Also, as consumers are shifting towards healthier food options, they are opting for gluten-free and high nutritional breads. Innovative products such as fortified breads, organic breads, buns, and flavored breads are fueling the growth of breads segment, making it a large market holder in the bread improvers market.



Europe Accounted for the Largest Share in the Bread Improvers Market Due to the High Demand for Functional Baked Food Products



The bread improvers market in the European region is largely driven by the higher consumption of bread products in this region. The bread forms are part of the daily diet of consumers in the region. Burgers, sandwiches, buns, and rolls are some of the popular bread products in Europe. Bakery manufacturers are currently focusing on innovating products that align with the growing health concerns of the consumers.



