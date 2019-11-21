Outlook on the Global Market for Gluten-free Products, 2019 to 2024 - Attractive & Sustainable Packaging with Clean Labels is Gaining Consumer Attention

DUBLIN, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gluten-Free Products Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global gluten-free products market size was valued at US$ 4.5 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the global gluten-free products market is projected to reach a value of US$ 6.7 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 6.7% during 2019-2024.



The rising prevalence of gluten intolerance, Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) and celiac disease across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. There is growing consumer awareness of the preventive measures that can be taken to manage such ailments, which is catalyzing the demand for easy-to-digest, gluten-free products.



Furthermore, owing to the busy schedules and hectic lifestyles, consumers are increasingly opting for gluten-free, ready to eat meals, pasta and baby food products. There is also a growing demand for weight management programs and diet plans that include grain-free food alternatives.



Moreover, owing to the thriving e-commerce industry, vendors are adopting online retail systems to provide a broad product range to the consumers. They are also manufacturing attractive and sustainable packaging with clean labeling to gain consumer attention, which is expected to impact the market positively.



Report Scope



Market Breakup by Product Type: Based on the product type, the market has been classified into bakery products, snacks and RTE products, pizzas and pasta, condiments and dressings, and others. Amongst these, bakery products represent the most preferred product category.



Market Breakup by Source: Animal Source; Dairy, Meat, and Plant Source; Rice & Corn, Oilseeds & Pulses, Others



Market Breakup by Distribution Channel: The market has been segregated on the basis of the distribution channel into conventional stores (grocery stores, mass merchandisers, warehouse clubs and online retailers), specialty stores (bakery stores, confectionery stores and gourmet stores), and drugstores and pharmacies. Conventional stores currently exhibit a clear dominance in the market.



Market Breakup by Region: On the geographical front, North America represents the largest market share for gluten-free products across the globe. Other major markets include Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.



Competitive Landscape



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Kraft Heinz Company, Hain Celestial Group, Boulder Brands, General Mills, Pinnacle Foods, Kellogg's, Hero Group, Freedom Nutritional Products, Warburtons, Barilla Group, Glutamel, Raisio Group, Dr. Schr Company, Domino's Pizza Enterprises, Alara Wholefoods Ltd, Genius Foods, Enjoy Life Foods, Silly Yak Foods, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global gluten-free products market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global gluten-free products industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the source?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global gluten-free products industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global gluten-free products industry?

What is the structure of the global gluten-free products industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global gluten-free products industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Gluten-Free Products Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Source

5.5 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Bakery Products

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Breakup by Type

6.1.2.1 Breads, Rolls, Buns, and Cakes

6.1.2.2 Cookies, Crackers, Wafers, and Biscuits

6.1.2.3 Baking Mixes & Flours

6.1.3 Market Forecast

6.2 Snacks & RTE Products

6.3 Pizzas & Pastas

6.4 Condiments & Dressings

6.5 Others



7 Market Breakup by Source

7.1 Animal Source

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Breakup by Type

7.1.2.1 Dairy

7.1.2.2 Meat

7.1.3 Market Forecast

7.2 Plant Source

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.1 Market Breakup by Type

7.2.1.1 Rice and Corn

7.2.1.2 Oilseeds and Pulses

7.2.1.3 Others

7.2.3 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Conventional Stores

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Breakup by Type

8.1.2.1 Grocery Stores

8.1.2.2 Mass Merchandisers

8.1.2.3 Warehouse Clubs

8.1.2.4 Online Retailers

8.1.3 Market Forecast

8.2 Specialty Stores

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Breakup by Type

8.2.2.1 Bakery Stores

8.2.2.2 Confectionery Stores

8.2.2.3 Gourmet Stores

8.2.3 Market Forecast

8.3 Drugstores & Pharmacies



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Europe

9.3 Asia-Pacific

9.4 Middle East and Africa

9.5 Latin America



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Research and Development

11.3 Raw Material Procurement

11.4 Manufacturing

11.5 Marketing

11.6 Distribution

11.7 End-Use



12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Kraft Heinz Company

14.3.2 Hain Celestial Group

14.3.3 Boulder Brands

14.3.4 General Mills

14.3.5 Pinnacle Foods

14.3.6 Kellogg's

14.3.7 Hero Group

14.3.8 Freedom Nutritional Products

14.3.9 Warburtons

14.3.10 Barilla Group

14.3.11 Glutamel

14.3.12 Raisio Group

14.3.13 Dr. Schar Company

14.3.14 Domino's Pizza Enterprises

14.3.15 Alara Wholefoods Ltd.

14.3.16 Genius Foods

14.3.17 Enjoy Life Foods

14.3.18 Silly Yak Foods



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4afhm9

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:





Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-on-the-global-market-for-gluten-free-products-2019-to-2024---attractive--sustainable-packaging-with-clean-labels-is-gaining-consumer-attention-300962228.html

SOURCE Research and Markets