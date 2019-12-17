  1. Home
Outlook on Africa's Fast Food Market, 2029 - Chained Players Drive the Market; International Players Raise the Level of Competition

December 17, 2019
DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The African Fast Food Market Report 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyses and presents an overview of the African Fast Food Market.

The growing popularity of fast food, coupled with the growing trends for convenience and value for money, have opened up opportunities in the African Fast Food market. The African Fast Food market is still in the early stages of development in many African countries excluding South Africa and Egypt that have well established markets.

Over the last two years, the growing target audience has seen an increase in international brands setting up shop on the continent to tap into the growing middle-income segment. Increased international interest through direct investment by players such as Yum! Brands have also played a key role in shaping supply chains and opening up the markets to new entrants.

As incomes rise and all of the usual emerging market dynamics are in play, such as urbanization, more hectic lifestyles, many people in Africa are also gaining access to chained/branded restaurants for the first time. However, while rich pickings are available in the Africa this must be tempered with the knowledge of the trading risks such as the lack of formalized retail infrastructure, power shortages and poor supply and logistics chains.

Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the African Fast Food Market, find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with this detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.

