Osso Good Opens First Café in Los Angeles, Expands Retail Distribution and Creates First-Ever Bone Broth Waffle

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Osso Good Company, maker of ridiculously good, sippable bone broths, recently opened its first bone broth and Paleo soup café in the West Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles, and has expanded its retail distribution. The Osso Good Café, located at 8036 West Third Street and open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., offers the brand's top selling bone broths and soups, as well as its first-of-its-kind bone broth waffles. In addition to offering hot soups, smoothies, waffles and "blendies," customers can purchase frozen pouches to take home.

Previously a mostly direct-to-consumer business selling its frozen bone broths and soups online, the new retail location and increased distribution will help the company further spread its mission that food is medicine and the health benefits of bone broth.

"All of our recent efforts, from opening our own café to expanding into the grocery channel, are focused on continuing to reach more and more people," said Jazz Hilmer, co-founder and chief technology officer, The Osso Good Co. "Our goal is to bring consumers everywhere the benefits of real, delicious bone broth that's crafted with ingredients they can trust and feel good about."

Osso Good's products can now be found in the frozen aisles of retailers across the nation. Consumers can find classic products like Chicken, Beef, and Signature Bone Broths as well as Tomato Basil, Thai Carrot, and Butternut Squash Paleo Soups in retailers such as Bristol Farms, Fresh Thyme, Mother's Market, Raley's and Lazy Acres (assortments will vary by store). All Osso Good Bone Broths and Paleo Soups are Whole30 Approved, Certified Paleo, gluten-free, dairy-free and made without added antibiotics or artificial flavors.

Bone broth is a rich, satisfying, nutrient-dense superfood that has been prescribed for centuries by physicians and grandmothers alike in traditional cultures to help heal the body from the inside out. The Osso Good Co. was born from the belief that food is medicine and uses only responsibly raised, grass-fed and organic ingredients. Among the many benefits of bone broth consumption, gut health tops the list by reducing inflammation, promoting healthy digestion and healing and sealing the gut. Compared to other bone broths on the market, Osso Good prides itself on the high gelatin and collagen content of its bone broths, which are widely believed to promote weight loss, a healthy physique, reduction in joint pain, and support skin, hair and nail health.

Osso Good will sample a variety of its nourishing bone broths and Paleo soups at Natural Products Expo West March 6-8. Visit booth #N2330 in the North Hall during the show to taste and learn more.

About The Osso Good Company

The Osso Good Company makes ridiculously good, sippable bone broths and paleo soups that are responsibly raised, grass-fed and made with organic ingredients. Each bone broth and soup variety is a Whole30 Approved, paleo-friendly, gluten-free and made without added antibiotics or artificial flavors. The Osso Good Co. was founded by Meredith Cochran, Jazz Hilmer and Toran Hilmer, who each believe in the "food as medicine" methodology and that bone broth can greatly contribute to overall health. All ingredients are sourced from small, family run farms in Northern California and Oregon that raise their animals with responsible practices. The Osso Good Co. also proudly donates one percent of all net sales to local charities and sponsorships. The Osso Good Co. is also a brand within the Venice Brands portfolio. For more information, please visit www.ossogoodbones.com, like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram.

