March 18, 2022From sharethepasta.org
ORZO “risotto” CAPRESE With tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and basil
Don’t get confused—just enjoy! The word ORZO in Italian means “barley,” but in the US it is used to indicate a small specialty pasta shape that looks a lot like rice. In fact, Italians call it “RISONI” (“big grains of rice”). Many dry pasta manufacturers make orzo, most commonly with 100% durum wheat semolina, and it is readily available in every retail market. Use it in pasta salads, soups, or baked pasta casseroles. It also makes a great a risotto alternative. In this case we might call it orzotto. You can make a simple Parmesan orzotto OR try this mouth- watering recipe inspired by the classic combination of fresh mozzarella, tomatoes and basil.
Buon appetito and SHARE THE PASTA!
Servings 4
Ingredients
- (1)14 oz can Italian chopped tomatoes in juice
- 4 cups Water or vegetable broth
- 1/4 cup EVOO
- 1/2 red onion
- 1 Pack (1lb) orzo pasta
- 8 oz Fresh mozzarella cherries (bite-sized fresh mozzarella pieces)
- 1/2 cup Parmigiano Reggiano, grated
- 1 bunch Fresh basil, stems removed, hand torn
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
- In a small pot heat up canned tomatoes and water (or broth). Bring to a light simmer.
- In a large casserole start the soffritto: add EVOO and onions, Cook on medium heat for a minute or two or until golden (not brown).
- Add ORZO and sauté for a minute.
- Add simmering tomato broth. Stir well!
- Add salt and pepper to taste.
- When the pasta is almost cooked “al dente” (8 to 10 minutes, depending on the size of the ORZO grains), add fresh mozzarella. The ORZO is ready when all the broth has been absorbed and it has reached a creamy, risotto-like consistency. Allow the mozzarella to JUST START MELTING for a few seconds.
- Remove from heat, add Parmigiano and basil, and stir gently. Transfer to a serving platter or individual plates.
- Garnish with basil sprigs if desired.
The post ORZO “risotto” CAPRESE With tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and basil appeared first on Share the Pasta.