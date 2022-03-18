ORZO “risotto” CAPRESE With tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and basil



Print



Don’t get confused—just enjoy! The word ORZO in Italian means “barley,” but in the US it is used to indicate a small specialty pasta shape that looks a lot like rice. In fact, Italians call it “RISONI” (“big grains of rice”). Many dry pasta manufacturers make orzo, most commonly with 100% durum wheat semolina, and it is readily available in every retail market. Use it in pasta salads, soups, or baked pasta casseroles. It also makes a great a risotto alternative. In this case we might call it orzotto. You can make a simple Parmesan orzotto OR try this mouth- watering recipe inspired by the classic combination of fresh mozzarella, tomatoes and basil.

Buon appetito and SHARE THE PASTA!