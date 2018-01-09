Orri Jaffa Mandarin Gets Sustainability Support

Plant Production and Marketing Board of Israel supports Orri Jaffa farmers
TEL AVIV, Israel, January 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The Plant Production and Marketing Board of Israel is helping farmers of the Orri Jaffa mandarin to grow better, safer Orri Jaffa fruit. The support will help Orri Jaffa meet the rapidly growing demand for its branded mandarin.
(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/626348/Orri_Jaffa_Mandarin.jpg )
Israel's climate is typically hot, with minimum rain and water sources. This makes it challenging to grow high-quality mandarin varieties.
"We help local citrus growers develop and expand their businesses by offering technical know-how and business support," explains Tal Amit, head of the citrus sector at Israel's Plant Production and Marketing Board. "These efforts lead to a strong, stable demand for the Orri Jaffa brand and help ensure the Israeli growers' success."
The Plant Production and Marketing Board of Israel created a comprehensive long-term plan to help secure the Orri Jaffa brand in the international market. The plan is designed to:
