Orri Jaffa Mandarin Gets Sustainability Support

Plant Production and Marketing Board of Israel supports Orri Jaffa farmers

TEL AVIV, Israel, January 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Plant Production and Marketing Board of Israel is helping farmers of the Orri Jaffa mandarin to grow better, safer Orri Jaffa fruit. The support will help Orri Jaffa meet the rapidly growing demand for its branded mandarin.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/626348/Orri_Jaffa_Mandarin.jpg )

Israel's climate is typically hot, with minimum rain and water sources. This makes it challenging to grow high-quality mandarin varieties.

"We help local citrus growers develop and expand their businesses by offering technical know-how and business support," explains Tal Amit, head of the citrus sector at Israel's Plant Production and Marketing Board. "These efforts lead to a strong, stable demand for the Orri Jaffa brand and help ensure the Israeli growers' success."

The Plant Production and Marketing Board of Israel created a comprehensive long-term plan to help secure the Orri Jaffa brand in the international market. The plan is designed to:

Support the local farmers from the planting stage to production with training, including technical support on how to grow and harvest high-quality Orri Jaffa mandarins.

Define more stringent standards for the Orri Jaffa mandarin to significantly minimize waste.

Create education and training programs and events, and provide on-site support in the orchards.

Build strong branding for the Orri Jaffa mandarin in Europe, China, Japan, and North America.

Find and license reliable partners in the Southern hemisphere to provide high-quality Orri Jaffa mandarins in the summer to ensure a safe, sustainable and consistent year-round supply to retailers worldwide.

Develop new distribution outlets (such as online websites) in countries such as China and Japan.

Represent farmers to government officials and regulators to ensure growers get maximum support in terms of employment, VAT relief and other assistance to compete and increase sales in the international market.

Promote on-site tastings of Orri Jaffa mandarins at selected leading European retailers.

Conduct dozens of research projects in conjunction with the Volcani Research Center in Bet-Dagan, Israel, and other agricultural institutions, to continue to improve mandarin quality, find new varieties, fight fruit waste, and make Orri Jaffa production more sustainable.

Visit us at Fruit Logistica at City Hall B, Booth C-17(d)

For further information, please contact:

Company contact:

The Plant Production and Marketing Board

Mr. Tal Amit

Head of the citrus sector

E-mail: info@plants.org.il

Website: http://www.orrijaffa.com

Press Contact:

NutriPR

Ms. Liat Simha

Tel: +972-9-9742893

E-mail: liat@nutripr.com

Twitter: @LiatSimha

http://www.nutripr.com

SOURCE Orri Jaffa