The Organic Snacks Market: Global Opportunity Analysis & Industry Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Organic Snacks Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global organic snacks market was valued at $8,783.2 million in 2017, and is expected to garner $24,035.2 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 13.6% from 2018 to 2025.

The global organic snack market is driven by increase in health consciousness and importance of consumption of organic foods by the people due to harmful side effects of conventional snacks such as increase in obesity, rise in calorie content of the body, and less nutritional benefits.

In addition, rise in inclination for on-the-go snacking, growth in demand for organic food, and increase in spending capacity of people, especially in emerging economies, fuel the growth of the organic snacks market.

Furthermore, increase in adoption of organic farming practices in various developed region is one of the top impacting factors driving the growth of the organic snack food market. Moreover, growth of retail network especially in the emerging economies and increase in consumption of convenient goods drive the global organic snacks market growth.

However, high cost of production hampers the widespread adoption and act as the major restraint for the global organic snacks market. On the contrary, rise in disposable income and increase in willingness of people on buying premium and environment-friendly products in the emerging nations are expected to provide opportunities for the market growth in the coming years.

Key Findings







Based on product type, the salty snacks segment was the highest contributor to the organic snacks market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2018 to 2025.

Based on distribution channel, the retail stores segment was the highest contributor to the market in terms of value in 2017 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2018 to 2025.

Based on generation, the millennial segment is expected to grow at a steady CAGR of 12.8% from 2018 to 2025.

E-commerce segment accounted for 16% of the total organic snacks market share in 2017 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.9%.

Scope



The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current organic snacks market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2017 to 2025 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

The key countries in all the major regions are mapped based on their market share.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis and the organic snacks market size and segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global organic snacks industry.

Market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of market players.

The report includes revenue generated from the sales and organic snacks market forecast across North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and LAMEA.

, , , and LAMEA. The organic snacks market report includes the organic snacks market analysis at regional as well as the global level, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies.

Competitive intelligence of the industry highlights the business practices followed by key players across geographies and the prevailing market opportunities.

Salty snacks segment garnered the highest share in the organic snacks market by product type. The rise in popularity of innovative products with different types of flavor and ingredients attracts consumer toward salty snacks and thus contributing to the market growth. Apart from this, changing lifestyles, food consumption habits, rise in disposable incomes, and increase in food convenience are the major factors impacting the growth of the organic snacks market.



Based on distribution channel, the retail stores segment dominated the organic snacks market in 2017 and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the organic snacks market analysis period due to the fact that these retail stores are located near residential areas and require less efforts purchasing goods. In retail stores, customers can check and compare products before buying and can own them immediately. This ease of purchase adds to the popularity of this segment, thus acting as a key driver of the global organic snacks market.



By generation, the baby boomers generation is expected to experience the fastest CAGR through the organic snacks market forecast period. This high growth is due to increase in knowledge about health and fitness coupled with the improvements in the retail distribution channels that makes acquiring packaged food such as organic snacks easy.



In terms of value, North America contributed around two-thirds of the global market share in the organic snacks market in 2017. The key players profiled in the report include Pure Organic, PRANA, Made in Nature, Kadac Pty Ltd, Navitas Naturals, Hormel Foods, Hain Celestial, Conagra Brands, General Mills, and Woodstock Farms Manufacturing.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter: 1: INTRODUCTION



Chapter: 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



Chapter: 3: MARKET LANDSCAPE

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter's five force

3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Bargaining power of buyers

3.3.3. Threat of new entrants

3.3.4. Threat of substitutes

3.3.5. Intensity of competitive rivalry

3.4. Top player positioning

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increasing awareness about health

3.5.1.2. Development in the retail structure

3.5.1.3. Increasing demand for convenience food

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. High cost of production

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Increasing willingness of consumers on buying premium and environment friendly products



Chapter: 4: ORGANIC SNACKS MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.2. Nutrition bars

4.3. Candy bars

4.4. Salty snacks

4.5. Nuts

4.6. Others



Chapter: 5: ORGANIC SNACKS MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

5.1. Overview

5.2. Retail stores

5.3. Supermarket/ Hypermarket

5.4. Convenience stores

5.5. E-commerce



Chapter: 6: ORGANIC SNACKS MARKET, BY GENERATION

6.1. Overview

6.2. Millennials (18-34)

6.3. Generation X (34-50)

6.4. Baby boomers (51-69)



Chapter: 7: ORGANIC SNACKS, BY REGION

7.1. Overview

7.2. North America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.5. LAMEA



Chapter: 8: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. Pure Organic

8.2. PRANA

8.3. Made in Nature

8.4. Kadac Pty Ltd.

8.5. Navitas Naturals

8.6. Hormel Foods

8.7. Hain Celestial

8.8. Conagra Brands

8.9. General Mills

8.10. Woodstock Farms Manufacturing



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dmidk3

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:





Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-organic-snacks-market-global-opportunity-analysis--industry-forecast-to-2025-300905219.html

SOURCE Research and Markets