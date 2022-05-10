Order the ‘Lone Star Tick Cookbook’ Today: Vegan ‘Bites’ That Don’t ‘Suck’ for Animals

As the lone star tick’s range expands into the Northeastern U.S., more people may find themselves developing an allergy to red and pink meat and more. Although this tick’s bite won’t turn people vegan, it can cause them to break out in a rash and become ill from consuming meat and perhaps dairy products. Just one tick bite—which transmits a sugar molecule known as alpha-gal—can cause a human victim to have an allergic reaction. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “Alpha-gal can be found in meat (pork, beef, rabbit, lamb, venison, etc.) and products made from mammals (including gelatin, cow’s milk, and milk products).” Luckily, going vegan is as easy as taking a walk in the woods!

In light of the tick's territorial expansion, PETA is launching a mini cookbook for the newly allergic or for anyone who cares about animals, health, or the Earth—or who is just plain hungry!

There are endless benefits to going vegan, even if you don’t have an allergy caused by the lone star tick’s bite. For starters, it’s the single best way to help prevent animals from being abused and killed in the meat and dairy industries.

Going vegan can also help protect the planet from the worsening effects of the climate catastrophe. Using animals for food requires massive amounts of land—razed to grow soy for animal feed—energy, and water, and it’s a huge contributor to greenhouse gas emissions. A single pound of beef takes around 1,800 gallons of water to produce, and raising cattle for beef is the leading cause of deforestation in the Amazon rainforest.

Plus, ditching meat reduces your risk of suffering and dying from some of the most common debilitating diseases, such as heart disease, cancer, strokes, and diabetes. So even if you haven’t been bitten by the lone star tick, you can improve your health by going vegan.

