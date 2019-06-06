Orange Leaf Launches Acai Bowls for Summer

Dive into this fresh and fruity product available nationwide



OKLAHOMA CITY, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, Orange Leaf is introducing a healthier option for their Guests to dig into, Acai Bowls!

Orange Leaf has taken this superfood and created their very own Acai Bowl recipe to offer Guests a quick on-the-go snack or meal replacement any time of day. The bowls will be blended with organically grown acai, banana, and almond milk to provide a smooth, creamy and fruity base. All bowls can be topped with a variety of fresh fruit, granola, coconut, or whatever your taste buds desire.

"We've been testing Acai Bowls since 2017, when a franchisee brought this product suggestion to the team. They saw great success quickly, so we expanded the test to see its full potential and the bowls have been a hit. It provides a new product offering to our Franchise Community that allows us to grow a new daypart and attract a different demographic," said Kendall Ware, President & COO. "We're excited to launch Acai Bowls across the brand this summer to be a part of this growing trend."

Orange Leaf will be offering 3 Signature Bowls; Very Berry, Tropical Coconut, and Nutty Chocolate, as well as a completely customizable option that allows the Guest to choose up to three toppings. There is also a nut-free recipe to allow Guests with any dietary restrictions to still enjoy this sweet new snack. Acai Bowls will available at participating Orange Leaf's June 3rd-July 28th.

About Orange Leaf

Orange Leaf is a self-serve, choose-your-own-toppings frozen yogurt and treat franchise with nearly 200 locations in the U.S. and Mexico. Orange Leaf offers a multitude of traditional and unique flavors, including no-sugar-added, gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan alternatives. Our mission is to make life sweeter by creating a memorable treat experience that is all about you. Every Guest can enjoy #flavorfreedom with any product at Orange Leaf.

We value the relationships with every store and consider them a strategic-partnership. We empower those relationships by maintaining the lowest fees in the industry, supporting veterans through our partnership with VetFran, and encouraging stores to provide value to their communities. Additionally, Orange Leaf is a member of the IFA, NRA, and a proud partner of No Kid Hungry. For more information, connect socially on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/orange-leaf-launches-acai-bowls-for-summer-300863455.html

SOURCE Orange Leaf