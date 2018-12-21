Optricity Highlighted for Dedication to Strengthening Clients' Warehouse Operations

Food Logistics recognizes Optricity for software innovations addressing unique challenges in the food industry in its 2018 FL100+ Awards

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Optricity, a company known for specialized software solutions for the warehousing industry, has recently been included in Food Logistics annual FL100+ Awards. This award showcases companies who are leaders in providing beneficial solutions to the food and beverage industry supply chain.

Noting the food industry is one of the most heavily regulated industries in the world, it is essential that every element of the supply chain performs to expectations to not only meet the necessary standards of compliance, but to also deliver nourishment that is healthy and safe. The warehouse is an essential piece in this process. The warehousing of food and food-related items becomes an intricate puzzle with many moving parts to take into consideration, including storing specific products at correct temperatures, taking into account the placement of allergens, the separation of organic and non-organic produce, etc. Optricity's advanced slotting optimization software, OptiSlot DC™ (OptiSlot), makes this process easier to manage, as models within the software can be built to ensure regulations are consistently adhered to, in addition to supporting other user-defined slotting goals such as increasing productivity, reducing product damages and improving picking ergonomics.

"OptiSlot has given our organization a new level of visibility over our products. Having a more objective view of your SKU's is a definite advantage in today's competitive distribution space," says Kelly Adams, Slotting Coordinator for SGC Foodservice. With its introduction of the Moves Conductor™, Optricity has made the process of slotting sustainable with a real-time connection to the WMS enabling the direction of product movement within the warehouse to sync with naturally-occurring replenishment activity.

Valuing client and market input, Optricity attends a variety of events to ensure responsiveness to the evolving needs of the warehousing industry. A particular event Optricity recently attended focuses on the foodservice industry: the International Foodservice Distributors Association's (IFDA) Distribution Solutions Conference.

"Optricity has been delighted to be able to participate in IFDA's Distribution Solutions Conference, it has offered us a great way to share valued techniques to improve warehouse operations as session speakers and through exhibiting, while also providing the chance to meet with new people and connect with many of our clients," says Lindsay Olla, Vice President of Market and Client Relations at Optricity. "Events like DSC and Optricity-hosted workshops, like OptiShop™, create a perfect platform to be able to exchange knowledge and ideas; input that enables us to make our solutions resilient… Getting a bit of recognition from Food Logistics along the way is a bonus."

"Strengthening warehouse operations through the application of powerful software will continue to be supporting pillars in Optricity's methodology for the upcoming year," says Chuck Grissom, Optricity's CTO. Continued development to enhance existing product offerings and build new solutions to meet the needs of industries with challenging and intricate operations is a core component of how Optricity operates, and, as the company enters into 2019, the course will remain steady.

Optricity creates and supports warehousing analysis, optimization and performance improvement software. To develop its solutions, including the highly acclaimed warehouse slotting application, OptiSlot DC™, Optricity utilizes a blend of warehousing domain expertise, advanced mathematics and software engineering skills.

The Platform of planning solutions includes slotting, profiling, integration, simulation, @Ease Warehousing Technologies™ and the Moves Conductor™ to strengthen warehousing operations.

Today's world is more complex and technology driven than ever before. At SGC, you can count on a positive customer experience from start to finish. Being in business since 1865 means something to us and you can count on SGC to deliver.

