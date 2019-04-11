Optimally Gives Food Companies An Edge In Sourcing Program

Consultancy Firm Provides Data-Rich Insights to Revamp Supply Chain



FAIRFIELD, N.J., April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Missing links in the supply chain can create expensive inefficiencies, but having that specialized expertise in-house is a void many restaurants and food companies face. With the introduction of Optimally, a dairy sourcing consulting firm, food industry operators can take charge of their supply chain strategy.

Understanding the nuances of dairy markets, pricing and risk management is a complicated challenge that requires a well-qualified, strategic approach. With decades of expertise and a vantage point that provides deep insight across the dairy production chain, Optimally helps food service, retail and ingredient operators streamline their dairy supply chain, optimize sourcing strategies and innovate to better serve end consumers.

Optimally was created to bridge a gap many customers of an affiliate company were struggling to fill.

"We found that those companies were missing key ingredients in their sourcing program," said Ralph Hoffman, managing partner of Optimally. "Our staff has a diverse background, and that gives us a unique perspective to provide insight across the entire dairy category. We quickly realized that those businesses were among many who could benefit from the expertise our team offers."

Optimally's in-depth knowledge of the industry, deep partnerships, experience navigating turbulent dairy markets and proprietary analysis services allow partners to lower costs while maintaining quality standards.

While theoretical models are common tools for supply chain managers, Optimally's first-hand knowledge allows for modeling based on real numbers, down to the penny. That level of accuracy is driving tangible results; the consultancy is averaging a 12 to 15 percent reduction of total dairy supply chain costs for its partners.

A continuum of services allows partners to identify the resources necessary to procure the high-quality dairy products they need at the best prices available. Optimally is available to partner at various levels from an advisory basis, up to full category management.

"Beyond simply making recommendations, we have the resources and experience to guide partners through successful implementation," Hoffman said. "Every step of the way, we're providing real data for complete transparency so our partners have complete confidence in the process."

To learn more about Optimally or to request a consultation, visit www.OptimallySourcing.com, call 973-532-1508 or follow on Twitter @OptimallyS.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/optimally-gives-food-companies-an-edge-in-sourcing-program-300830858.html

SOURCE Optimally