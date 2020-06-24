Opportunities in the Online Food Delivery Services Market to 2027, with Focus on Key Players Foodpanda, Grub Hub, DoorDash, Delivery Hero, Just Eat Holding Limited and Deliveroo

DUBLIN, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Online Food Delivery Services - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Online Food Delivery Services market accounted for $23, 539.40 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $99,725.97 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are the increasing use of smart phones, changing consumer lifestyles, and the growth of the food and beverages industry.



By payment method, the online segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period because of the increasing awareness regarding digital money. On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the changing food habits of the youth and growth of e-commerce in developing nations.



Some of the key players in Online Food Delivery Services Market include Foodpanda, Pizza Hut, Grub Hub, DoorDash, Swiggy, Meituan Waimai, Zomato, Delivery Hero, Just Eat Holding Limited, Deliveroo, Postmates Inc, Takeaway.com, and Ele.me.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Emerging Markets

3.7 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Online Food Delivery Services Market, By Payment Method

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Cash on Delivery

5.3 Online



6 Global Online Food Delivery Services Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Restaurant-to-Consumer

6.3 Platform-to-Consumer



7 Global Online Food Delivery Services Market, By Delivery Model

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Traditional Delivery Model

7.3 New Delivery Model

7.4 Aggregators



8 Global Online Food Delivery Services Market, By Channel Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Mobile Applications

8.3 Websites/Desktop



9 Global Online Food Delivery Services Market, By Business Model

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Full-service Food Delivery System

9.3 Logistics Based Food Delivery System

9.4 Order Focused Food Delivery System



10 Global Online Food Delivery Services Market, By Geography



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling



Foodpanda

Pizza Hut

Grub Hub

DoorDash

Swiggy

Meituan Waimai

Zomato

Delivery Hero

Just Eat Holding Limited

Deliveroo

Postmates Inc

Takeaway.com

Ele.me

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/by0zuv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opportunities-in-the-online-food-delivery-services-market-to-2027-with-focus-on-key-players-foodpanda-grub-hub-doordash-delivery-hero-just-eat-holding-limited-and-deliveroo-301082969.html

SOURCE Research and Markets