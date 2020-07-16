Onosys, The Premier Restaurant Digital Ordering Platform, Appoints Robert Thomas As SVP Of Sales And Marketing

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Onosys, an enterprise platform for restaurant digital ordering, today announced the appointment of restaurant technology maven, Bob Thomas, as Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing. Mr. Thomas is a seasoned industry executive that has helped grow several restaurant technology brands across multiple segments and geographies.

Bob Thomas has 30 years of success in business development, enterprise software sales, and startups. As a vice president at MenuLink for 10 years, he led a team of 85 to astonishing sales levels. While at XPIENT for 9 years, he oversaw all aspects of their 12 largest chains including Taco Bell, Carl's Jr, Jack in the Box, and Panda Express. His integrity and respect in the industry is second to none. Mr. Thomas will be responsible for all sales initiatives at Onosys.

"Bob brings a wealth of industry knowledge and expertise to the team. As we position Onosys for a period of strong growth, we are eager to tap into his wisdom and network across many segments," said Chris Anderle, Executive Vice President & CFO.

"Bob knows everyone there is to know in this unique intersection of digital commerce and enterprise restaurants," said Matthew Benzel, Chief Operating Officer.

About Onosys

When enterprise restaurant chains need a high-volume web-ordering platform, they turn to Onosys. Providing quick customer journeys despite complex menus for the digital era, is what Onosys does better than anyone else. As one of the pioneers in the digital ordering space, and with clients like Nothing Bundt Cakes, Penn Station Subs, Giordano's, Captain D's, Boston Pizza and Jack's Family Restaurants, Onosys has proven itself as a trusted partner with exceptional customer results- even in the most hectic of times. With the ability to onboard new clients faster than anyone else, Onosys is helping large restaurant brands with their digital transformation journey by implementing custom web-based ordering solutions with larger average check sizes and transaction volumes.

