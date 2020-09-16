With Only 100 Days Left Until Christmas, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Kicks Off the Holiday Season with Real and Virtual Decorations

Guests can join in the fun with Cracker Barrel-inspired virtual holiday backgrounds

LEBANON, Tenn., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks 100 days to Christmas and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® is ringing in the holidays early, bringing some much-needed joy at the end of a challenging year. To celebrate, Cracker Barrel is releasing four holiday-inspired virtual backgrounds so guests can deck the halls of their virtual meetings all season long.

The backdrops, which can be downloaded for use in video conferencing apps, like Zoom, each reflect one of four Christmas Collections available at Cracker Barrel and are full of unique, exclusive holiday décor items for your home that can be purchased now in-store and at shop.crackerbarrel.com. For a limited time, with every background download, guests will be gifted a 20%* discount on Cracker Barrel holiday décor items purchased online only (available now through Oct. 16, 2020, exclusions apply).

"The COVID-19 pandemic has many people reimagining how they will celebrate the holidays this year and as we kick off the countdown to Christmas, we would like to assist with the aesthetics to set the at-home feel," Cracker Barrel Senior Vice President of Retail Laura Daily said. "Decorating for the holidays is a tradition often looked forward to each year and we hope that our guests use these virtual holiday backgrounds as a way to connect with friends, family and coworkers. The backgrounds can also serve as inspiration as they prepare for the holiday season in their own homes."

Guests can choose from each of the following collection themes to express their holiday spirit:

Traditional – The Traditional Christmas Collection background evokes nostalgic feelings of holidays past, of special times spent with family and friends making memories together. This collection embodies those times with traditional red and green colors as well as vintage-inspired items featuring caroling, cardinals and the classic red truck.

– The Traditional Christmas Collection background evokes nostalgic feelings of holidays past, of special times spent with family and friends making memories together. This collection embodies those times with traditional red and green colors as well as vintage-inspired items featuring caroling, cardinals and the classic red truck. Elegant – The Elegant Collection background draws upon rich design elements and features luxe fabrics as well as glittery gold and pink accents highlighting traditional Christmas icons with a modern, elegant twist.

– The Elegant Collection background draws upon rich design elements and features luxe fabrics as well as glittery gold and pink accents highlighting traditional Christmas icons with a modern, elegant twist. Peace On Earth – The Peace on Earth Collection background escapes to a wintery, woodland wonderland with décor filled with fresh snow, forest friends and natural textures.

– The Peace on Earth Collection background escapes to a wintery, woodland wonderland with décor filled with fresh snow, forest friends and natural textures. Whimsical – In the Whimsical Collection background, mid-century modern meets whimsy and is filled with bright colors and vintage appeal, featuring Rudolph and friends, the Grinch, Santa and his elves.

"People are more eager this year for the arrival of the holiday season and the opportunity to create lasting memories, so we are excited to provide our guests a bit of holiday comfort," added Daily. "We hope that our guests are as excited and inspired by these collections as we are."

To download Cracker Barrel's holiday-inspired virtual backgrounds, visit crackerbarrel.com. To purchase Cracker Barrel's holiday décor items, visit shop.crackerbarrel.com or visit your local store.

*20% discount will be applied to current retail selling price of items on shop.crackerbarrel.com. Excludes taxes and shipping costs. Valid for retail online purchases only. Discount offer ends 10/16/2020. Cannot be applied to restaurant dining purchases or the purchase of furniture, gift cards, books on audio or Smokehouse retail bundles. No other discounts apply. To redeem the offer online, add merchandise to your shopping cart and the discount will be applied to the amount for qualifying orders. No cash value or rain checks issued. Not valid toward previous purchases. When you return an item, you forfeit the discount applied to the item. Selection and quantity of items may be limited and subject to availability. Company reserves right to limit quantities and offer is subject to withdrawal or modification. Retail products shown may only be available online or within stores. Void where prohibited by law.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBRL) shares warm welcomes and friendly service while offering guests quality homestyle food and unique shopping – all at a fair price. By creating a world filled with hospitality and charm through an experience that combines dining and shopping, guests are cared for like family. Established in 1969 in Lebanon, Tenn., Cracker Barrel and its affiliates operate more than 660 company-owned Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® locations in 45 states and own the breakfast and lunch focused fast-casual Maple Street Biscuit Company® restaurants. For more information about the company, visit crackerbarrel.com.

