Online Food Delivery Services: Worldwide Market Insights Study, 2019

DUBLIN, April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Online Food Delivery Services Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 To 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Online food delivery services market was valued at US$ 81.56 Bn in 2017 and will be growing at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

In recent years, online food delivery has witnessed rapid growth. The rise of the digital technology has reshaped the food delivery services market and consumers expect the same convenience and transparency which they are accustomed to while shopping online through apps or websites.

Adequate funding and investments in this market space have been one of the most prominent factors aiding the online food delivery services market growth. The popularity of online food delivery services has been mostly the result of the numerous benefit it renders such as doorstep delivery, attractive discounts, rewards & cashback offers, and various payment options.

There lies intense competition amongst the players operating in the online food delivery services market. Often the players in order to thrive in the competitive market are indulged in a discount-driven battle. For instance, it costs Zomato, an Indian restaurant search, discovery and delivers company approximately US$ 20 million as a result of the various discount it offers its customers. However, the same deep discounting approach of the company also helps it to add new members on the platform. The market is also witnessing trends such as robot delivery being trialed by some retailers.



The Asia Pacific expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. Higher disposable income, a greater number of people with access to the internet, increased smartphone proliferation and families with Double-Income-No-Kids (DINKS), are some of the most prominent factors aiding the food delivery services market growth in the region.



Key players profiled in the report include UberEats, GrubHub, Deliveroo, Domino's, Just Eat, Swiggy, Zomato, Food Panda, DoorDash and Pastmates among others.



Current trends in the online food delivery services market:

An increasing number of consumers are ordering food online and at a higher frequency

Technology will play a crucial role in the years to come

The market will witness fierce competition between in-house and third-party delivery service providers

Artificial intelligence solutions and drone delivery might be rolled out

An increasing use of analytics

Chapter 4 Global Online Food Delivery Services Market Analysis, by Delivery Type, 2016 - 2026

4.1 Overview

4.2 Restaurant-to-Consumer Delivery

4.3 Platform-to-Consumer Delivery



Chapter 5 Global Online Food Delivery Services Market Analysis, by Restaurant Type, 2016 - 2026

5.1 Overview

5.2 Franchises

5.3 Standalone Restaurants



