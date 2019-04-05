Online Food Delivery Services: Worldwide Market Insights Study, 2019
DUBLIN, April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Online Food Delivery Services Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 To 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Online food delivery services market was valued at US$ 81.56 Bn in 2017 and will be growing at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.
In recent years, online food delivery has witnessed rapid growth. The rise of the digital technology has reshaped the food delivery services market and consumers expect the same convenience and transparency which they are accustomed to while shopping online through apps or websites.
Adequate funding and investments in this market space have been one of the most prominent factors aiding the online food delivery services market growth. The popularity of online food delivery services has been mostly the result of the numerous benefit it renders such as doorstep delivery, attractive discounts, rewards & cashback offers, and various payment options.
There lies intense competition amongst the players operating in the online food delivery services market. Often the players in order to thrive in the competitive market are indulged in a discount-driven battle. For instance, it costs Zomato, an Indian restaurant search, discovery and delivers company approximately US$ 20 million as a result of the various discount it offers its customers. However, the same deep discounting approach of the company also helps it to add new members on the platform. The market is also witnessing trends such as robot delivery being trialed by some retailers.
The Asia Pacific expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. Higher disposable income, a greater number of people with access to the internet, increased smartphone proliferation and families with Double-Income-No-Kids (DINKS), are some of the most prominent factors aiding the food delivery services market growth in the region.
Key players profiled in the report include UberEats, GrubHub, Deliveroo, Domino's, Just Eat, Swiggy, Zomato, Food Panda, DoorDash and Pastmates among others.
Current trends in the online food delivery services market:
- An increasing number of consumers are ordering food online and at a higher frequency
- Technology will play a crucial role in the years to come
- The market will witness fierce competition between in-house and third-party delivery service providers
- Artificial intelligence solutions and drone delivery might be rolled out
- An increasing use of analytics
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Preface
1.1 Report Description
1.2 Research Scope
1.3 Market Segmentation
1.4 Research Methodology
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Snapshot: Global Online Food Delivery Services Market
2.2 Global Online Food Delivery Services Market, By Delivery Type, 2017
2.3 Global Online Food Delivery Services Market, By Restaurant Type, 2017
2.4 Global Online Food Delivery Services Market, By Geography, 2017
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Market Overview
3.1.1 Global Online Food Delivery Services Market Value, 2016 - 2026
3.2 Market Drivers
3.3 Market Challenges
3.3.1 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
3.4 Key Market Trends and Future Outlook
3.5 Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography
3.6 Competitive Analysis
3.6.1 Market Positioning of Key Vendors
3.6.2 Key Strategies Adopted by the Leading Players
Chapter 4 Global Online Food Delivery Services Market Analysis, by Delivery Type, 2016 - 2026
4.1 Overview
4.2 Restaurant-to-Consumer Delivery
4.3 Platform-to-Consumer Delivery
Chapter 5 Global Online Food Delivery Services Market Analysis, by Restaurant Type, 2016 - 2026
5.1 Overview
5.2 Franchises
5.3 Standalone Restaurants
Chapter 6 North America Online Food Delivery Services Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026
Chapter 7 Europe Online Food Delivery Services Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026
Chapter 8 Asia Pacific Online Food Delivery Services Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026
Chapter 9 Rest of the World (RoW) Online Food Delivery Services Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
10.1 UberEats
10.2 Grubhub
10.3 Deliveroo
10.4 Domino's
10.5 Just Eat
10.6 Swiggy
10.7 Zomato
10.8 Food Panda
10.9 DoorDash
10.10 Pastmates
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vghmpp/online_food?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-food-delivery-services-worldwide-market-insights-study-2019-300825465.html
SOURCE Research and Markets