One Pot Holiday Meal Ideas

Not feeling up to preparing a complex, multi-course holiday meal this year? Been asked to bring a side dish and you don’t have lots of time or any ideas for what to prepare? Having a quiet, small meal and want an easy, yet hearty recipe for yourself or your guests? Have no fear! Pasta is a perfect solution to all these scenarios, as there are plenty of hearty and healthy one-pot pasta meals that can serve as a wonderful side or main course dish offering minimal prep (and cleaning!) without sacrificing flavor.

Here are some recipe ideas for one-pot meals that are sure to please your palette. Best of all, they can all be made in only 20 minutes or less and have little cleanup:

Add a healthy fish dish to your holiday dinner with this delectable one-pot Shrimp and Orzo recipe which is wonderful as a side dish, first course or complement to the main meal

One-Pot Tomato Rosemary Linguine with Meatballs and Mozzarella has classic Italian flavors for those who want a unique take on a classic spaghetti and meatballs dish.

This Acorn Squash and Pasta Soup is a great option for lunch or dinner on a cold, wintery day!

With all of these options, you can’t go wrong making a one-pot pasta meal. Even with minimal prep and cleanup, you get a delicious meal that everyone will enjoy and that makes your life a little easier.

Looking for other 20 minute or less recipe ideas? Click here.

