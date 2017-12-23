One Pot Holiday Meal Ideas

Not feeling up to preparing a complex, multi-course holiday meal this year? Been asked to bring a side dish and you don’t have lots of time or any ideas for what to prepare? Having a quiet, small meal and want an easy, yet hearty recipe for yourself or your guests? Have no fear! Pasta is a perfect solution to all these scenarios, as there are plenty of hearty and healthy one-pot pasta meals that can serve as a wonderful side or main course dish offering minimal prep (and cleaning!) without sacrificing flavor.
Here are some recipe ideas for one-pot meals that are sure to please your palette. Best of all, they can all be made in only 20 minutes or less and have little cleanup:
With all of these options, you can’t go wrong making a one-pot pasta meal. Even with minimal prep and cleanup, you get a delicious meal that everyone will enjoy and that makes your life a little easier.
Looking for other 20 minute or less recipe ideas? Click here.
