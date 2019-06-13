One and a Half Tons of Love and Support Delivered for U.S. Veterans and Service Dogs

3,210 pounds of Chicken Soup for the Soul Pet Food Arrives to Support Pairing of Veterans with Service Dogs in American Humane's Pups4Patriots(TM) Program



STILLWATER, Okla., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Pet Food has delivered one and a half tons of love and support (3,210 pounds to be exact) in the form of nutritious free pet food to support two of the nation's most vulnerable populations: America's vets and America's pets.

American Humane's Pups4Patriots™ program in Stillwater rescues qualified animals in need of forever homes and trains them as service dogs for veterans coping with post-traumatic stress and traumatic brain injury. While American Humane, which has supported military veterans and animals for more than 100 years, completely covers the cost of the dogs and their expensive training, which can run upwards of $30,000, the cost of food for these large, active service animals can be significant. Today's donation will help feed the current class of service dogs being paired with veterans for six to eight months.

"By providing this welcome donation, Chicken Soup for the Soul Pet Food is helping both our brave veterans and animals who otherwise might never have found homes," says American Humane veterinarian Lesa Staubus, DVM. "We and those who will be benefited by this extraordinary generosity are very grateful for their support."

The delivery is part of a national effort by American Humane and Chicken Soup for the Soul Pet Food to distribute more than a million meals of premium, all-natural Chicken Soup for the Soul Pet Food to U.S. shelters each year. Last year, Chicken Soup for the Soul Pet Food also supported Oklahoma City by delivering 13,000 pounds of pet food to the Pet Food Pantry in Oklahoma City.

"This campaign provides help where it is needed most," said Robin Ganzert, PhD, president and CEO of American Humane, which was also recently involved in the rescue of animals in the devastating Oklahoma floods. "On behalf of all our brave veterans and the life-changing, life-saving animals who work with them, a big thank-you to our friends at Chicken Soup for the Soul."

Chicken Soup for the Soul Pet Food's CEO Chris Mitchell said, "We are honored to play a part in helping our brave veterans and their valiant service animals and thank American Humane for advancing this vitally important work."

About American Humane and its work in Oklahoma

American Humane, the country's first national humane organization, has a long history of work in Oklahoma. The group deployed following devastating flooding in Tulsa in 1984, a tornado outbreak in 1999, and the devastating 2013 EF-5 tornado in Moore, after which the team spent more than a month rescuing, sheltering, and reuniting hundreds of animals. On the third anniversary of the Moore tornado, American Humane, with funding from the Kirkpatrick Foundation and the Donner Foundation, placed a giant, new 50-foot animal emergency vehicle in Oklahoma City. Last year, American Humane and Chicken Soup for the Soul Pet Food delivered 13,000 pounds of free food to the Pet Food Pantry in Oklahoma City, and the American Humane Rescue team was recently involved in saving animals caught in the devastating Oklahoma floods. To learn more about their lifesaving work, please visit www.americanhumane.org.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Pet Food

Chicken Soup for the Soul understands the unique relationship between people and pets. Health-conscious consumers have been feeding their cats and dogs Chicken Soup for the Soul wholesome and balanced, super premium pet food for over 15 years. Holistic in nature, the entire line of products is made from only the finest ingredients: real meats, fruits, vegetables and herbs. With no added corn, wheat, soy, artificial coloring, flavoring or preservatives, Chicken Soup for the Soul pet food is inspired by your love for pets and promotes overall health and well-being for dogs and cats. The products are proudly made in the USA and feature rescued shelter pets on every bag. Core and grain-free formulas and a line of treats are available in independent pet specialty stores nationwide and online.

A portion of all proceeds from the sale of Chicken Soup for the Soul pet food goes to help shelters and pets in need through Chicken Soup for the Soul's Fill-a-Bowl … Feed-a-Soul™ program. The program, which was launched in association with the American Humane, aims to provide over a million meals to shelter pets annually. www.chickensouppets.com.

