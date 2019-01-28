Omni Hotels & Resorts Kicks Off 2019's Omni Originals Culinary Programming With Bite-Sized, Flavor Packed Dishes

Omni Minis menu debuts February 1 at Omni properties across the country

DALLAS, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni Hotels & Resorts announces Omni Minis, the latest rendition of the brand's Omni Originals culinary series. Available all February at properties across the country, the mini menu items might be smaller in portion, but are still big in flavor.

Created by Omni's top culinary talent, the menu marries local flavors and classic comfort foods, affording diners an opportunity to indulge while still experiencing flavors of the destination. Guests can choose a selection of three or five minis for a set price with mouthwatering dishes from shrimp and grits to brisket grilled cheese to honey cheesecake and more.

"We wanted to work with our guests to keep their healthy resolutions attainable while traveling and the Omni Minis menu does that," said Devin Burns, vice president of food and beverage at Omni Hotels & Resorts. "The menu allows our guests to treat themselves to classic comfort foods and even dessert without overindulging."

Creative and palate pleasing dishes that will satisfy taste buds include:

Florida Shrimp and Grits: Blackened shrimp with tarragon served atop pimento cheese grits.

Texas Brisket Monsieur: Brie and house smoked brisket sandwiched between Texas toast. Served with house made pickles and chipotle ketchup.

Vegetarian Paella Bite: Vegetarian paella with saffron bomba rice and piquillo pepper coulis.

King's Cured Salmon: Smoked salmon and Indian candy served on a mustard dill scone and garnished with candy cane beets, dill and sorrel.

Kentucky Craquelin: Pâte à choux served with salted bourbon, banana cream and white chocolate whipped ganache.

Rocky Mountain Beehive: Honey cheesecake with a graham cracker crust served atop dark chocolate ganache, finished with honey meringue and raspberries.

More information on Omni Originals can be found at www.omnihotels.com/culinary/omni-originals. Follow Omni Hotels & Resorts at www.Facebook.com/OmniHotels, Twitter.com/OmniHotels and Instagram.com/OmniHotels.

About Omni Hotels & Resorts

Omni Hotels & Resorts creates genuine, authentic guest experiences at 60 distinct luxury hotels and resorts in leading business and leisure destinations across North America. With more than 25 iconic golf courses and 16 award-winning spas featured in dynamic locales nationwide, every Omni proudly opens its doors to share the true spirit of its destination. Reflected through local color, personalized service, unique wellness options, signature restaurants and creative culinary offerings, Omni leaves a lasting impression with every guest and a heightened level of recognition and rewards delivered through its Select Guest loyalty program. As a founding member of the Global Hotel Alliance, Select Guest is further expanded through the DISCOVERY® loyalty program offering members additional global benefits. Omni is committed to reducing hunger and is on a mission through its Say Goodnight to Hunger initiative to provide millions of meals each year for food banks to feed children, families and seniors in communities in which it operates. Omni Hotels & Resorts is the official hotel of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions. For information or to book accommodations, visit omnihotels.com or call 1-800-The-Omni.

Media Contact:

Omni Contact:

Sara Spencer

Melissa Becker

312-935-1227

972-871-5556

sspencer@talktocurrent.com

melissa.becker@omnihotels.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/omni-hotels--resorts-kicks-off-2019s-omni-originals-culinary-programming-with-bite-sized-flavor-packed-dishes-300785160.html

SOURCE Omni Hotels & Resorts