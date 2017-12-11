Olympus GETs to Add Winco

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Stamford, Connecticut-based Olympus Partners is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, G.E.T. Enterprises, a supplier of alternative tableware, has merged with Winco, a manufacturer of kitchenware and tableware to create a leading supplier to the foodservice industry.

"Winco is a dynamic, fast-growing business that is an extremely complimentary business to G.E.T., "said Mike Horgan, Partner at Olympus. "David Li and his management team have created a differentiated, customer centric business that, working alongside G.E.T., will enable both businesses to grow even faster. I am also excited to welcome David Li to the Board and look forward to working with him and his entire team."

Heidi Modaro, CEO of G.E.T. said "G.E.T. continues its expansion to provide our foodservice customers and chefs with more options. We are thrilled to create one G.E.T. and Winco family. By adding the Winco product lines, we are blending our alternative material products with a broad line of the highest quality small-wares. This merger will bring clear benefits to our customers."

David Li, Winco's CEO, stated, "For Winco to have been able to grow to our current standing in the industry today makes me incredibly grateful for and proud of all our employees, and appreciative of our customer and supplier partners for the opportunities they provided and their support. We look forward to being a part of a stronger combined family with G.E.T. and flourishing together in the future."

Founded in 1988, Olympus Partners is a private equity firm focused on providing equity capital for middle market management buyouts and for companies needing capital for expansion. Olympus is an active, long-term investor across a broad range of industries, including restaurants, consumer products, healthcare services, financial services, packaging and business services.

Olympus manages in excess of $5.5 billion on behalf of corporate pension funds, endowment funds and state-sponsored retirement programs.

The Olympus team included Mike Horgan, Manu Bettegowda, Chase Ormond, and Sam Greenberg. Olympus was represented by Matthew Goulding and Benjamin Clinger from Kirkland & Ellis.

