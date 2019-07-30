Ole & Steen Opens Third NYC Store Today

The Danish bakery opens its third location in the U.S. in New York City's Bryant Park



NEW YORK, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ole & Steen opens its third U.S. location in New York City's Bryant Park neighborhood. The opening marks the exciting expansion of the beloved Danish bakery in the U.S. after its flagship opening in NYC's Union Square in January and its Midtown opening in April. The new Bryant Park location joins Ole & Steen's 100+ existing locations in Denmark and the United Kingdom.

Founded in 1991 by bakers Ole Kristoffersen and Steen Skallebaek and originally called Lagkagehuset or "layer cake house," Ole & Steen is a pioneer in the resurgence of artisanal and handcrafted baking practices in Denmark. In New York, Ole & Steen is celebrated for introducing New Yorkers to their modern takes on traditional Danish pastries, while welcoming guests with a sense of Danish hygge and hospitality.

Ole & Steen is open throughout the day, offering coffee, salads, soups and open-faced sandwiches, in addition to its signature breads, pastries and cakes. Guests can start the day with savory or sweet grain porridges, skyr pots or traditional Danish breakfast rolls. For lunch or dinner, open-faced sandwiches are served on carrot rye bread and topped with smoked salmon, roasted chicken or sweat pea and asparagus while hearty entrees and refreshing soups are also available. In addition to coffee, hot chocolate and tea, Ole & Steen will also offer wine and beer from Mikkeller, another Danish import in New York City.

The bread and pastry menu includes variations of traditional Danish rye, Olander and Skagen loafs, a Danish puff pastry called the Copenhagener and Christanshavner tarts, made with strawberry mousse and fresh berries.

This newest location will be the first and only to feature picnic boxes, which will include two open-faced sandwiches, two salads, two pastries and two non-alcoholic drinks for customer to enjoy in nearby Bryant Park.

Located at 80 West 40th Street on the corner of Sixth Avenue, the newest Ole & Steen is on the southwest corner of Bryant Park, outfitted in sleek Danish style, with Jura grey stone countertops, blackened brass accents, modern light fixtures and seating for up to 64 guests on both the ground floor and a mezzanine level.

Ole & Steen is open Monday through Friday from 7am-8pm and weekends from 8am-8pm.

ABOUT OLE & STEEN

Ole & Steen is a leading Danish bakery with over 100 stores in Denmark, the United Kingdom and the United States. Founded in 1991 by bakers Ole Kristoffersen and Steen Skallebaek and originally called Lagkagehuset in Denmark or "layer cake house," Ole & Steen is a pioneer in the resurgence of artisanal and handcrafted baking practices in Denmark. The bakery offers modern takes on traditional Danish sweets, cakes, pastries and savory dishes in friendly environments with a sense of hygge and hospitality. For more information, visit oleandsteen.com.

