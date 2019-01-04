Olde York Potato Chips Issues Allergy Alert On Undeclared Milk In One Lot Of Clancy's Wavy Potato Chips 10 Oz
BRAMPTON, Ontario, Jan. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Olde York Potato Chips of Brampton, Ontario is recalling Clancy's Wavy Potato Chips 10 oz (UPC 0 41498 16306 8) with the specific lot code BEST If Used By FEB 22 19 1A6 because they may contain undeclared milk. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products. No other lot codes and no other products are involved in this action.
The recalled Clancy's Wavy Potato Chips 10 oz (UPC 0 41498 16306 8) BEST If Used By FEB 22 19 1A6 were distributed to the ALDI stores listed below:
New York
Address
City
State
Zip
2731 West State Street
Olean
NY
14760
3878 Vineyard Drive
Dunkirk
NY
14048
930 Fairmount Avenue
Jamestown
NY
14701
Ohio
Address
City
State
Zip
15849 Sr 170
East Liverpool
OH
43920
4150 Mall Drive
Steubenville
OH
43952
68525 Addie Way
St. Clairsville
OH
43950
Pennsylvania
Address
City
State
Zip
#6 575 Morgantown Street
Uniontown
PA
15401
780 Rostraver Road
Belle Vernon
PA
15012
210 Greene Plaza
Waynesburg
PA
15370
4728 Buffalo Road
Erie
PA
16510
2909 E. State Street
Hermitage
PA
16148
2647 West 12th Street
Erie
PA
16505
2222 Downs Drive
Erie
PA
16509
1706 McMahon Road
Altoona
PA
16602
2910 Oakland Avenue
Indiana
PA
15701
475 Galleria Drive
Johnstown
PA
15904
2415 State Rt. 257
Cranberry
PA
16319
4490 Admiral Peary Highway
Ebensburg
PA
15931
275 Dworman Lane
New Castle
PA
16101
300 Butler Commons
Butler
PA
16001
119 Triangle Drive
Greensburg
PA
15601
351 Logan Lane
Baden
PA
15005
2 Pine Grv Village Drive
Grove City
PA
16127
100 Aldi Drive
North Versailles
PA
15137
880 Butler Street
Shaler Township
PA
15223
1766 Golden Mile Highway
Monroeville
PA
15146
239 Clairton Boulevard
West Mifflin
PA
15122
16500 Conneaut Lake Road
Meadville
PA
16335
22827 Route 68
Clarion
PA
16214
18 Trinity Point Drive
Washington
PA
15301
100 Costco Drive
Robinson Township
PA
15205
5159 Library Road
Bethel Park
PA
15102
16 Federal Drive
Penn Hills
PA
15235
2348 Ardmore Boulevard
Forest Hills
PA
15221
33 Williamson Road
Greenville
PA
16125
101 Center Commons Boulevard
Monaca
PA
15061
2301 Sharky's Drive
Latrobe
PA
15650
1040 Village Center Drive
Tarentum
PA
15084
2515 Leechburg Road
Lower Burrell
PA
15068
2580 Constitution Boulevard
Beaver Falls
PA
15010
545 W Mahoning Street
Punxsutawney
PA
15767
11 Hilltop Plaza
Kittanning
PA
16201
8775 Norwin Avenue
North Huntingdon
PA
15642
4578 Route 8
Allison Park
PA
15101
6290 Northway Drive
Pittsburgh
PA
15237
20111 Route 19
Cranberry Township
PA
16066
3089 Sussex Avenue
Baldwin Township
PA
15226
114 Chartiers Avenue
McKees Rocks
PA
15136
1606 North Center Avenue
Somerset
PA
15501
5700 Shaffer Road
Dubois
PA
15801
11800 Perry Highway
Wexford
PA
15090
2628 East Carson Street
Pittsburgh
PA
15203
5631 Baum Boulevard
Pittsburgh
PA
15206
3013 Washington Pike
Bridgeville
PA
15017
1001 East Main Street
Bradford
PA
16701
3917 Market Street
Warren
PA
16365
300 Eden Park Boulevard
McKeesport
PA
15132
7350 Saltsburg Road
Penn Hills
PA
15235
5200 Penn Avenue
Pittsburgh
PA
15224
5239 Brownsville Road
Baldwin Boro
PA
15236
7221 McKnight Road
Ross Township
PA
15237
2011 Sheffield Road
Aliquippa
PA
15001
196 Bon Aire Plaza
Butler
PA
16001
1160 Washington Avenue
Carnegie
PA
15106
127 East 7th Avenue
Homestead
PA
15120
West Virginia
Address
City
State
Zip
3519 Monongahela Boulevard
Star City
WV
26505
555 Emily Drive
Clarksburg
WV
26301
245 University Avenue
Morgantown
WV
26505
The product comes in a 10 oz bag marked with the lot code "BEST If Used By FEB 22 19 1A6" on the top right corner of the front of the bag. A total of 96 cases were affected.
One gastrointestinal illness has been reported to date.
The issue was discovered when two consumers reported finding sour cream & onion seasoning on Clancy's Wavy Potato Chips 10 oz BEST If Used By FEB 22 19 1A6. Olde York conducted an investigation which indicated that the problem was caused by an isolated breakdown in the company's cleaning process.
Consumers who have purchased the recalled Clancy's Wavy Potato Chips 10 oz BEST If Used By FEB 22 19 1A6 product may dispose of it or return it to their local ALDI store for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Olde York Potato Chips Customer Care 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at (905) 669-2083 x 227.
Christine Liu / (905) 669-2083 x 227
http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/olde-york-potato-chips-issues-allergy-alert-on-undeclared-milk-in-one-lot-of-clancys-wavy-potato-chips-10-oz-300773026.html
