Olde York Potato Chips Issues Allergy Alert On Undeclared Milk In One Lot Of Clancy's Wavy Potato Chips 10 Oz

BRAMPTON, Ontario, Jan. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Olde York Potato Chips of Brampton, Ontario is recalling Clancy's Wavy Potato Chips 10 oz (UPC 0 41498 16306 8) with the specific lot code BEST If Used By FEB 22 19 1A6 because they may contain undeclared milk. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products. No other lot codes and no other products are involved in this action.

The recalled Clancy's Wavy Potato Chips 10 oz (UPC 0 41498 16306 8) BEST If Used By FEB 22 19 1A6 were distributed to the ALDI stores listed below:

New York

Address

City

State

Zip

2731 West State Street

Olean

NY

14760

3878 Vineyard Drive

Dunkirk

NY

14048

930 Fairmount Avenue

Jamestown

NY

14701

Ohio

Address

City

State

Zip

15849 Sr 170

East Liverpool

OH

43920

4150 Mall Drive

Steubenville

OH

43952

68525 Addie Way

St. Clairsville

OH

43950

Pennsylvania

Address

City

State

Zip

#6 575 Morgantown Street

Uniontown

PA

15401

780 Rostraver Road

Belle Vernon

PA

15012

210 Greene Plaza

Waynesburg

PA

15370

4728 Buffalo Road

Erie

PA

16510

2909 E. State Street

Hermitage

PA

16148

2647 West 12th Street

Erie

PA

16505

2222 Downs Drive

Erie

PA

16509

1706 McMahon Road

Altoona

PA

16602

2910 Oakland Avenue

Indiana

PA

15701

475 Galleria Drive

Johnstown

PA

15904

2415 State Rt. 257

Cranberry

PA

16319

4490 Admiral Peary Highway

Ebensburg

PA

15931

275 Dworman Lane

New Castle

PA

16101

300 Butler Commons

Butler

PA

16001

119 Triangle Drive

Greensburg

PA

15601

351 Logan Lane

Baden

PA

15005

2 Pine Grv Village Drive

Grove City

PA

16127

100 Aldi Drive

North Versailles

PA

15137

880 Butler Street

Shaler Township

PA

15223

1766 Golden Mile Highway

Monroeville

PA

15146

239 Clairton Boulevard

West Mifflin

PA

15122

16500 Conneaut Lake Road

Meadville

PA

16335

22827 Route 68

Clarion

PA

16214

18 Trinity Point Drive

Washington

PA

15301

100 Costco Drive

Robinson Township

PA

15205

5159 Library Road

Bethel Park

PA

15102

16 Federal Drive

Penn Hills

PA

15235

2348 Ardmore Boulevard

Forest Hills

PA

15221

33 Williamson Road

Greenville

PA

16125

101 Center Commons Boulevard

Monaca

PA

15061

2301 Sharky's Drive

Latrobe

PA

15650

1040 Village Center Drive

Tarentum

PA

15084

2515 Leechburg Road

Lower Burrell

PA

15068

2580 Constitution Boulevard

Beaver Falls

PA

15010

545 W Mahoning Street

Punxsutawney

PA

15767

11 Hilltop Plaza

Kittanning

PA

16201

8775 Norwin Avenue

North Huntingdon

PA

15642

4578 Route 8

Allison Park

PA

15101

6290 Northway Drive

Pittsburgh

PA

15237

20111 Route 19

Cranberry Township

PA

16066

3089 Sussex Avenue

Baldwin Township

PA

15226

114 Chartiers Avenue

McKees Rocks

PA

15136

1606 North Center Avenue

Somerset

PA

15501

5700 Shaffer Road

Dubois

PA

15801

11800 Perry Highway

Wexford

PA

15090

2628 East Carson Street

Pittsburgh

PA

15203

5631 Baum Boulevard

Pittsburgh

PA

15206

3013 Washington Pike

Bridgeville

PA

15017

1001 East Main Street

Bradford

PA

16701

3917 Market Street

Warren

PA

16365

300 Eden Park Boulevard

McKeesport

PA

15132

7350 Saltsburg Road

Penn Hills

PA

15235

5200 Penn Avenue

Pittsburgh

PA

15224

5239 Brownsville Road

Baldwin Boro

PA

15236

7221 McKnight Road

Ross Township

PA

15237

2011 Sheffield Road

Aliquippa

PA

15001

196 Bon Aire Plaza

Butler

PA

16001

1160 Washington Avenue

Carnegie

PA

15106

127 East 7th Avenue

Homestead

PA

15120

West Virginia

Address

City

State

Zip

3519 Monongahela Boulevard

Star City

WV

26505

555 Emily Drive

Clarksburg

WV

26301

245 University Avenue

Morgantown

WV

26505

The product comes in a 10 oz bag marked with the lot code "BEST If Used By FEB 22 19 1A6" on the top right corner of the front of the bag. A total of 96 cases were affected.

One gastrointestinal illness has been reported to date.

The issue was discovered when two consumers reported finding sour cream & onion seasoning on Clancy's Wavy Potato Chips 10 oz BEST If Used By FEB 22 19 1A6. Olde York conducted an investigation which indicated that the problem was caused by an isolated breakdown in the company's cleaning process.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled Clancy's Wavy Potato Chips 10 oz BEST If Used By FEB 22 19 1A6 product may dispose of it or return it to their local ALDI store for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Olde York Potato Chips Customer Care 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at (905) 669-2083 x 227.

Christine Liu / (905) 669-2083 x 227

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/olde-york-potato-chips-issues-allergy-alert-on-undeclared-milk-in-one-lot-of-clancys-wavy-potato-chips-10-oz-300773026.html

SOURCE Olde York