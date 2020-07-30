Ohio Living Chefs Do More Than Talk Turkey

Senior Living Provider Partners with Butterball for Virtual Culinary Competition

WESTERVILLE, Ohio, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Once each year, Ohio Living's chefs from all over the state converge on Columbus to battle blade to blade, spoon to spoon, in a fight to determine who can craft the best overall culinary creations. This year, COVID-19 didn't keep them from the fight – it just went virtual, with chefs competing on plate presentation.

"Our culinary professionals enjoy the art of designing beautiful plated entrees," said John Andrews, Division Director of Culinary and Nutrition Services for Ohio Living. "Now that take-out is customary due to the pandemic, our chefs and cooks have had to suppress some of their creative drive for designing beautiful plates in favor of packing up to-go orders."

This competition meant they didn't have to give up their creativity cold-turkey.

Chefs from eight Ohio Living communities competed in this unique online contest sponsored by Butterball Foodservice. Chef teams at each campus received a mystery basket of approximately three Butterball items to use in three dishes. Plates were photographed and shared with judges who graded them on plate presentation.

First place was awarded to Ohio Living Breckenridge Village – Grace Woods team for dishes including Maple Glazed Donuts with Turkey Bacon, Turkey Spinach Lasagna, and Turkey Street Tacos.

Winners received cash awards and American Express gift cards from Butterball Foodservice.

"I was inspired to partner with Butterball because turkey is a great item to feature on our menus given its popularity and stability in price and availability during this time," said Andrews. Other partners that brought this initiative to life include Key Impact food brokers and Waypoint.

The Winners:

First Place: Ohio Living Breckenridge Village – Grace Woods

Second Place (tie): Ohio Living Mount Pleasant & Breckenridge Village North

Third Place: Ohio Living Cape May

Honorable Mention: Ohio Living Rockynol

See photos at https://bit.ly/OLCulinaryPhotos.

Headquartered in Westerville, Ohio, Ohio Living is one of the nation's largest not-for-profit, multi-site aging services organizations. Since 1922, Ohio Living has defined the highest standards of quality of life for adults through its 12 life plan communities and Ohio Living Home Health & Hospice, serving 50 Ohio counties. The Ohio Living Foundation raises several million dollars annually to support charity care, special programs, capital expansion and endowment.

