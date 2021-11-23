Oh, My Gourd—15 Vegan Squash Recipes to Dazzle Your Taste Spuds

In vegan cooking, squash is boss. This savory fruit is packed with nutrients and generally easy to prepare. There are many different kinds, but acorn squash, butternut squash, and spaghetti squash are found in tons of delectable vegan squash recipes! Squash can also serve as a substitute for meat in a recipe that you already know and love.

Turkeys and chickens killed for their flesh will never get to raise their young, root around in the earth, build nests, or do anything else that’s inherently important to them. On today’s farms, profit is often more important than animals’ health and well-being. Typical farms provide them with such a small living space that they can’t even turn around or lie down to rest comfortably. Hens exploited for their eggs are commonly forced to live inside small cages, pigs and “broiler” chickens are kept in overly packed sheds, and cows are crowded onto mucky feedlots.

Ditching meat, eggs, and dairy and choosing a vegan option instead—like these vegan squash recipes—is the simplest thing that anyone can do to help end animal suffering and death.

Air-Fryer Butternut Squash

This TikTok recipe is for your sweet tooth! Thankfully, it includes no animal-derived ingredients like honey. It’s common for large-scale honey producers to cut off a queen bee’s wings so that she can’t leave a colony.

This quick and straightforward recipe for air-fryer spaghetti squash is ready in just 30 minutes. It’s a warm, healthy meal without any cruelty to animals.

Hummus is a vegan staple—but this one has a squash twist! Make it for yourself or for your next gathering. Try it with crunchy baby carrots for even more vitamins.

Butternut squash goes perfectly in this classic dish. It’s packed with nutrients and flavor, proving that there’s no need for animal-derived ingredients in the kitchen.

In this warm, creamy, and savory dish, shell pasta is paired with a butternut squash sauce and stuffed with smooth vegan ricotta. Traditionally, ricotta is made from milk taken from cows, sheep, or goats that’s meant for their babies. These animals are often forcibly impregnated to stimulate milk production.

Forget beef—this vegan squash recipe is visually pleasing and delicious! The best part is that no cows have to suffer for this recipe. Cows raised for food often receive inadequate veterinary care or none at all, causing many to become sick or die from infection or injury.

Butternut Squash Pasta

Do you need something quick and easy? Look no further than this easy TikTok recipe for four-ingredient vegan butternut squash pasta. Other recipes may use sausage made of pig’s flesh. The average slaughterhouse kills about 1,000 pigs per hour—with the sheer number of animals killed, it’s impossible for their deaths to be painless.

This one is a winner! You only need five simple ingredients to make it, and it’s done in under an hour.

This recipe makes a hearty, scrumptious meal that’s sure to impress. Other pasta dishes suggest ingredients like milk or cheese. In order to steal cows’ milk,calves are torn away from their mothers within days of birth, causing them both extreme distress.

Tasty, colorful, and packed with nutrients, this recipe proves that there’s no need for cow’s flesh! Cows raised for food suffer immensely—even the air that they breathe can cause them agony. The air on feedlots is full of ammonia, methane, and other harmful chemicals from the overwhelming amounts of manure. These fumes can give cows chronic respiratory problems, making breathing painful.

With ingredients like maple syrup, cinnamon, nutmeg, salt, and pepper, this vegan stuffed squash is the perfect weeknight meal.

Healthy mac and cheese? Yes! This dish includes butternut squash and nutritional yeast, giving it a cheesy, savory flavor without the cholesterol. And unlike old-fashioned mac and cheese, this recipe doesn’t call for cheese made from stolen cow’s milk.

These layered bowls have a tasty vegetable filling topped with rich, creamy cashew ricotta. They’re excellent for nutrition, and they’re animal-free!

This Southern-style casserole, which calls for yellow squash, is deliciously dairy-free. Every time we choose to ditch dairy, we take a stand against the cruel practice of milking cows until their bodies give out.

Bursting with tasty Thai flavors, this recipe makes the ultimate comfort food. The taste will delight your senses, and it feels even better knowing that no animal was killed for it. Pigs, cows, chickens, turkeys, and other animals used for food feel pain and experience fear, just like us.

Vegan-curious? Try PETA’s 3-Week Vegan Challenge! You’ll save the lives of nearly 12 animals in just three weeks simply by choosing delicious vegan foods like these vegan squash dishes.

