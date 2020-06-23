OFT Food Safety & Injury Lawyers Brings First Case Against Produce Giant Fresh Express For Causing Cyclospora Outbreak In Bagged Salads

MINNEAPOLIS, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OFT Food Safety & Injury Lawyers filed the first lawsuit against produce manufacturer Fresh Express arising from the multistate Cyclospora outbreak linked to bagged salads sold at Aldi, Hy-Vee and Jewel-Osco stores. The lawsuit was filed in the District of Minnesota (Case No. 20-cv-1429) on June 22, 2020.

The Plaintiff in the lawsuit developed symptoms of a Cyclospora infection after eating an ALDI Little Salad Bar Brand Garden Salad, a salad mix containing iceberg lettuce, carrots and red cabbage. The bagged salad was sold under the ALDI brand but was produced by Fresh Express. After consuming the salad in early June, the Plaintiff developed severe gastrointestinal symptoms and sought medical attention. He was hospitalized for 3 days and is still sick. The suit names both Fresh Express and Aldi, Inc. as defendants.

OFT Food Safety Lawyer Brendan Flaherty says that the outbreak shows that the fresh produce industry has not solved its Cyclospora problem. "Every summer we see a dangerous parasite in our fresh produce. It is long past time both FDA and all of industry take decisive action to prevent it."

"This could be a very large outbreak of Cyclospora because Fresh Express is one of the largest suppliers of fresh produce in the country. I also suspect there are many people that have put off medical attention due to COVID-19 concerns." Cyclospora can cause persistent diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramping, and a fever. "Extreme diarrhea is definitely the hallmark symptom," says Flaherty. The infection can be confirmed with a stool test and is typically treated with antibiotics.

OFT Food Safety & Injury Lawyers has been retained by victims of the outbreak in Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, and Missouri, and previously filed a case against Aldi, Inc. in Illinois.

The firm's lawyers have represented more individuals with Cyclospora than any other law firm in the country, including those sickened in the 2018 Del Monte Fresh Cyclospora outbreak linked to veggie trays, the 2018 Cyclospora outbreak linked to McDonald's salads and the 2019 outbreak linked to imported basil, among others.

With over 4 decades of experience, the lawyers at OFT Food Safety & Injury Lawyers have recovered millions on behalf of food poisoning victims. If you have been affected by this outbreak, contact OFT Law for a free consultation today. Call or text 888-828-7087 or email advice@oftlaw.com .

