October is National Pasta Month – Celebrate with Healthy and Delicious Recipes to Fit Your Diet

An estimated 45 million people make healthy lifestyle changes every year by integrating foods in their diet that offer unique health benefits. Luckily, pasta is a great staple to accommodate many other healthy foods like fresh veggies and lean proteins, and fits into so many diets and lifestyles. Its nutrition value, cooking ease, low cost, and delicious taste make it a go-to meal for many families all over the world. In honor of National Pasta Month, we’re pulling out a recipe for every type of diet to demonstrate that pasta fits into a healthy lifestyle.

“Pasta is one of my favorite foods to recommend as a nutritionist because of its versatility and ease to fit into many different dietary needs and restrictions,” says DC-based registered dietitian, Diane Welland. “You can customize a pasta meal as much as you want – there really are no wrong combinations.” Welland offers the following tips on how to fit pasta into your specific diet:

