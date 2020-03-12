Ocean & Coastal Fishing and Fish Farming Market in South Africa, 2020 - Features Oceana, Sea Harvest, I&J, Pioneer, HIK Abalone Farm, Blue-Green Aquaculture, La Pius Aqua, West Coast Abalone, and More

DUBLIN, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ocean and Coastal Fishing and Fish Farming in South Africa 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on Ocean and Coastal Fishing includes comprehensive information on the fishing industry including the state and size of the sector, performance of the major players and developments in regulation including fishing rights and allowable catches.



There are profiles of 16 companies including major companies in the sector such as Oceana, Sea Harvest, I&J and Pioneer and aquaculture and abalone farmers such as HIK Abalone farm, Blue-Green Aquaculture, La Pius Aqua and West Coast Abalone.



Ocean and Coastal Fishing



South Africa consumes approximately 312 million kilograms of seafood annually, of which 50% is caught locally and 70% is sardine and hake. Fishing rights were last allocated in 2005 and expire in December 2020, and it is expected they will be adjusted to give community-based and small black-owned fishing enterprises increased access to allocated rights.



Aquaculture



With natural fish resources in decline and growing demand for fish, aquaculture is becoming increasingly important. There are more than 195 operating marine and aquaculture farms in South Africa, but aquaculture remains a small part of the industry. The Operation Phakisa programme aims to stimulate job creation and promote food security by investing in the ocean economy, including aquaculture. Despite investments of R41.1bn, which is about R9bn above target, almost 10,000 direct jobs were created in the five years since the programme was launched against a 77,000 target.



Transformation



Research indicates that historically disadvantaged people hold about 66% of companies harvesting 90% of the hake deep-sea trawl catch. Their share has more than doubled from around 30% in 2005. The Small-scale Fisheries Policy was aimed at giving small-scale fisheries the opportunity to have equal access to the country's marine resources as commercial fishing companies. In November 2019, 1,500 people represented by 20 small-scale fishing co-operatives were awarded subsistence and commercial fishing rights



