Ocean Beauty Named U.S. Distributor for Findus, Europe's Popular High Quality Frozen Food Brand

New products to debut in U.S. at Seafood Expo North America in Boston



SEATTLE, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It's the greatest Swedish import to America since the meatball. Europe's best and most popular brand of frozen foods is coming to America, thanks to a new partnership with Ocean Beauty Seafoods.

Ocean Beauty Seafoods LLC announced today that it has reached an agreement to be the U.S. distributor for Findus, the Swedish-based frozen food giant. Under the agreement, Findus products will be sold through Ocean Beauty's U.S. distribution network with foodservice products available in Q2, and in retail products available August 2019. Ocean Beauty will introduce the Findus fish-based product portfolio at Seafood Expo North America, March 17 – 19 in Boston. Other categories will follow later on.

"We are very excited about building Findus' footprint in the United States," said Ron Christianson, Vice President of Domestic Sales for Ocean Beauty Seafoods. "The Findus product line is a great complement to the seafood line we have built at Ocean Beauty and Findus' commitment to quality and sustainability is also in line with Ocean Beauty values."

Frozen foods are extremely popular throughout Europe and Findus, a brand of Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD), has been a pioneer in the industry for over 70 years. Ocean Beauty will distribute a wide variety of the company's seafood line including high quality frozen portions, breaded and value-added seafood, and steamable flavored cod loins.

Ocean Beauty's reputation for quality complimentary products and its unmatched excellence in seafood products and product innovation were keys to creating the Findus partnership. The combined product portfolios of the two companies will give retailers and foodservice companies more and better seafood options for their customers to enjoy.

"The expansion of Findus into the United States marks an exciting new chapter for this storied global frozen food brand," said Harald Guimaraes, Export Director of Nomad Foods. "We look forward to working in close partnership with Ocean Beauty who is uniquely aligned with us in our desire to lead the industry in quality, sustainability and innovation."

Ocean Beauty and Findus share a devotion to product innovation, customer-centric distribution, and exceptionally delicious and responsibly sourced products. Both companies actively support sustainable fishing in order to deliver premium quality to consumers.

Visitors to Seafood Expo North America can see the Findus product line and speak to the Ocean Beauty sales team about how they can enhance their menus and retail offerings at booth 1205. Findus products will be distributed by Ocean Beauty through its seven distribution locations in the Western U.S.: Seattle, Portland, Astoria, Boise, Dallas, Salt Lake City and Helena.

About Ocean Beauty:

Ocean Beauty Seafoods LLC has been a leader in quality and food safety for over 100 years, and is one of the largest seafood processors in the United States. An Alaska corporation, the company has five shoreside plants in Alaska, value-added processing in Washington State, seven distribution facilities in the western U.S., and sales offices in Seattle and Tokyo. Ocean Beauty has long been dedicated to responsible seafood resource management and community sustainability. The company's ownership includes the Bristol Bay Economic Development Council, a community development quota group that supports economic development is villages in Western Alaska.

About Findus:

Founded in 1944, Findus is a part of Nomad Foods, the biggest frozen food company in Europe, and the frozen market leader in nine European markets. With manufacturing operations in 13 locations, the company employs over 4,700 people. Nomad Foods is headquartered in Feltham, UK and manages three household brands overseas including iglo, Birdseye, and Findus. The company's key categories of focus include frozen Fish, Vegetables, Poultry, and Meals, with a vision to improve daily living: "We believe good food makes life better!".

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ocean-beauty-named-us-distributor-for-findus-europes-popular-high-quality-frozen-food-brand-300799034.html

SOURCE Ocean Beauty Seafoods LLC