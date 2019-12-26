Nutrisystem Launches Innovative Personal Weight Loss Plans for 2020

New Nutrisystem Personal Plans Promote Healthy Weight Loss Matched to Body Type, Food Preferences, and Overall Goals

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutrisystem®, a Tivity Health® brand, today announced the launch of the new Nutrisystem personal weight loss plans. Recognizing that each person is unique – with different body types, individual goals, and varied food tastes – the new plans provide custom macronutrients for optimal weight loss, food recommendations based on individual favorites, and tailored, simple action plans delivered via the highly-rated, free NuMi® app, so that customers reach their weight loss goals and learn to keep the weight off.

Keira Krausz, President, Nutrition Business Unit at Tivity Health, says: "We recognize that we're all different, and Nutrisystem embraces and celebrates that individuality with its 'one size does not fit all' approach to weight loss and maintenance. Our new, personalized methodology is a monumental evolution for the brand as we continue to listen and respond to our customers' needs."

Using a proprietary algorithm that takes into account each customer's body type, food preferences, weight loss target, and level of physical activity, Nutrisystem can precisely determine the most effective plan for each individual. That personalized plan is then delivered directly to the customer's door and provides over half of the overall program's necessary caloric contribution. The remaining caloric contribution comes from fresh grocery food additions, giving customers added menu flexibility and guiding them towards sustainable weight loss.

Designed to complement the Nutrisystem weight management programs is the NuMi® app which provides support via personal meal plans, grocery guides, and content tailored for each customer. With NuMi®, customers can track progress, join weekly challenges that reinforce healthy habits, and compete for prizes. The brand will also deliver recipes, tips, and other content related to a healthy lifestyle via Nutrisystem's blog The Leaf.

Science Supports Personalization

For each personalized meal plan, the macronutrient (carbohydrate, fat, protein) breakdown is developed based on the scientific literature that supports associations between where one distributes body fat on and within their body, and metabolic outcomes which play a direct role in the efficiency of carbohydrate and fat metabolism.

Nutrisystem's own extensive studies also show that a personalized approach to weight loss has been associated with better and more sustained adherence.

As with all Nutrisystem programs, personalization delivers safe and effective weight loss. Backed by clinical results, customers can expect to lose up to up to 18 pounds and 10 inches overall in their first two months.

"The personal program is Nutrisystem's most innovative and effective," said Krausz. "We're pleased to be a leader among our top competitors in weight loss efficacy and clinical-based results. And, of course, we have millions of customers who've reached their goals with Nutrisystem."

New Advertising and Marketing

Recently, Nutrisystem selected Tombras, a fast-growing, Knoxville-based independent advertising agency, as the lead agency for Nutrisystem. "Our goals are to translate the power and appeal of personal plans while evolving the Nutrisystem brand. With Tombras' strategic focus and strong design sensibilities, we are achieving both goals," said Krausz.

Tombras, in close partnership with Nutrisystem's internal creative team, created an integrated campaign for linear television as well as digital and social channels. New for 2020, Nutrisystem will be launching both brand support and direct response advertisements. Nutrisystem remains the dominant brand on television and has rapidly accelerated its digital share of voice.

Multi-faceted entertainer, author, and the newest host of The Talk, Marie Osmond continues to serve as Nutrisystem's lead ambassador, appearing in new television commercials, digital ads and across social media platforms. A wide selection of social influencers will also share their personal stories with Nutrisystem across social media platforms.

New Foods

To accompany the rollout of its personal plans, Nutrisystem also announces 41 all-new foods, the most new menu items the brand has released in many years. Foods debuting this year include a collection of plant-based grain and veggie lunch bowls (flavors include Mango Verde, Sweet Ginger, and Mediterranean Style) and an assortment of cream-filled dessert cupcakes (flavors include Chocolate, Strawberry Shortcake, and Carrot Cake).

"We're extremely proud to debut more healthy and delicious choices than ever before," said Sharon Tate, Senior Vice President of Supply Chain and Food Development for Nutrisystem. "The introduction of additional menu items is instrumental to the personal program, which tailors each customer's plan to their health needs and personal tastes. Our commitment to providing the healthiest and highest-quality ingredients for our customers continues as we diversify our menu options."

Food and Nutrition Mission

Recently, the company announced its Food and Nutrition Mission to make its foods fresher, its labels cleaner, and its approach to ingredients more transparent. Nutrisystem's foods already contain:

No artificial flavors or sweeteners

No colors from artificial sources

No high fructose corn syrup

No artificial trans fats (No partially hydrogenated oils)

In 2019, Nutrisystem developed a list of 71 Restricted Ingredients and set a goal to eliminate seven more over the next year. The restriction of these ingredients more closely aligns Nutrisystem foods with popular, clean label food retailers and the Center for Science in the Public Interest. The full list of these 71 Restricted Ingredients is published here.

As a reminder, 80% of the programs that Nutrisystem customers purchase now deliver food frozen at the peak of freshness, nutrition, and flavor.

For more information about the new Nutrisystem personal plans, please visit www.nutrisystem.com .

About Tivity Health®

Tivity Health® (Nasdaq: TVTY) is a leading provider of healthy life-changing solutions, including SilverSneakers®, Nutrisystem®, Prime® Fitness, Wisely Well™, South Beach Diet® and WholeHealth Living®. We are actively addressing the social determinants of health, defined as the conditions in which we work, live and play. From improving health outcomes to reversing the narrative on inactivity, food insecurity, social isolation and loneliness, we are making a difference and are transforming the way we do health. We are also proud to host an annual Connectivity Summit that brings together stakeholders from all over the United States to discuss and create opportunities for older adults to live their best healthy lives. Learn more at TivityHealth.com.

