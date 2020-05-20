Nutraceuticals Market Study 2020-2025: Important Opportunity Indicators of the Millenial Demographic

DUBLIN, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nutraceuticals - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Nutraceuticals market worldwide is projected to grow by US$135.4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7.2%.

Functional Food & Beverages, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$196.4 Billion by the year 2025, Functional Food & Beverages will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$4.7 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$4 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets.

In Japan, Functional Food & Beverages will reach a market size of US$9.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$37.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.

All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Key Topics Covered

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW







Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Nutraceuticals: Functional Foods and Dietary Supplements for Today's Active, Aging, and Connected Consumers

Recent Market Activity

Global Nutraceuticals Market: Fast Facts

Global Trends across the Nutraceuticals Ecosystem

Personalization and Fragmentation

Focus on Digestive Health and Wellness

Rising Interest in Fermented Foods

Sports Nutrition Goes Mainstream

Protein-Fortified Products Rise in Demand

Plant-Based Protein Products Gain Momentum

Vegetables Offered in a Convenient Format Foster Interest in Plant-Based Products

Naturally Functional Products Enjoy Rising Popularity

Elderly and Infants: The Most Coveted Consumer Group

Demand for Clean Labels

Innovative Delivery Methods

Influence of Health Technology

Cross-Market Appeal

Meat Substitutes: A Dicey Proposition

Other Notable Food and Nutrition Trends

Global Market Outlook

Developed Countries Dominate Market Demand

Developing Countries Spearhead Current and Future Market Growth

China : A Leading Producer and Consumer of Nutraceuticals Worldwide

: A Leading Producer and Consumer of Nutraceuticals Worldwide Global Competitor Market Shares

Nutraceuticals Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Millennials Focus on Health, Fitness, Nutrition, and Convenience Drive Robust Demand for Nutraceuticals

Millennials: The Generation with the Highest Health Consciousness

Global Millennial Population Facts & Figures: Important Opportunity Indicators

Growing Efficacy of Functional Foods and their Active Ingredients in Enabling Life without Drugs Drive Market Growth

Major Health Benefits of Functional Foods

The 'Natural' Quotient in Functional Foods Drive their Popularity over Dietary Supplements

Increasing Number of Health and Fitness Clubs Drive Dominance of Sports and Energy Drinks in Functional Foods and Beverages

Increasing Interest of Old and Young Population in Combating Various Diet-Related Health Issues Drive Demand for Dietary Supplements

Demand Drivers Summarized

Sports Nutrition Supplements Gain Immense Popularity

Social Media: Motivating Younger Demography to Stay Fit and Healthy through Supplementation

Unabated Consumer Interest in Supplementing Vitamins and Minerals Deficiencies

Growing Realization of Benefits Offered by Supplements in Enhancing Health and Well-being

Personalization and E-Commerce Trend Gain Prominence in the VDS Market

Emergence of Nutritional Psychiatry Signal Opportunities for Mineral Supplements

Ineffectiveness of Antibiotics Shifts Consumer Attention to Dietary Supplements

Rising Uptake of Amino Acid Based Dietary Supplements

Demand for Rapid Response Dietary Supplements Grows

Other Noteworthy Trends in Dietary Supplements

Nutraceutical Innovations and Advancements: Spearheading Market Growth

Hyper-Functional Beverages

Evidence-based Nutraceuticals

Instavit Supplements in Spray Format

Personalization and Semi-Personalization of Nutrition and Supplements: The Next Big Thing in Nutraceuticals

Rising Cognitive Function, Mobility, and Cardiovascular or Gastrointestinal Health Needs of the Expanding Aging Population: A Weighty Growth Driver

Omega-3 Supplementation Essential for Maintaining Cognitive Function in Older People

Demographic Statistics of the Global Aging Populace: Offering Huge Market Potential

Probiotics: A Step in the Right Direction towards Better Nutraceuticals

Improvement of Human Gut Health and Addressing Intestinal Complaints

Dairy Products: The Most Popular Probiotic Delivery Vehicle

Probiotic Supplements: The Fastest Growing Nutritional Supplements Category

Digital Eyestrain and Other Vision Related Concerns Underline Significance of Eye Health Nutraceuticals

Focus of Women on Healthy Living Due to Increasing Spending Power and Delayed Motherhood Benefit Market Expansion

Large Number of Women Adopt Fitness, Nutraceuticals, and Wearable Technology

Growing Acceptance of Nutraceuticals Among Women

Women: Major Consumer Group for Dietary Supplements

Widespread Incidence of Chronic Diseases Boost Demand for Nutraceuticals

Cardiovascular Disease (CVD)

Diabetes Prevalence

Increasing Cancer Incidence

Increasing Healthcare Costs and the Resulting Need for Preventive Medication Lends Traction to Market Growth

Evolution of Omega-3 and Other Marine Bioactive Molecules Drive Demand for Marine Nutraceuticals

Major Marine Bioactive Molecules: Brief Details of Sources, Applications and Health Benefits

Health Benefits of Omega-3 Fatty Acids Drive Demand in Supplements and Functional Foods

Omega 3 Rich Fish Oil Pills: One of the Most Effective Functional Food for Heart Health

Growing Prominence of Functional Foods and Dietary Supplements in Weight Management Augurs Well for the Market

Epidemic Proportions of Obesity Lead to Increased Focus on Weight Management

Medicinal Mushrooms Gain Foothold in Nutraceutical Applications

Nanoencapsulation Improves Delivery and Bioavailability of Nutraceuticals

New Nutraceutical Nanoencapsulation Method to Enrich Transparent Beverages

Nutraceuticals to 'Spice it Up'

Nutraceuticals Make Inroads into the Beauty Products Market

Consumers Acknowledge Benefits of Nutricosmetics

Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Signals Market Growth Opportunities

Ballooning Global Population

Exponential Increase in Urban Population

Rising Disposable Incomes

Shift Towards Less Invasive Treatments

Growing Middle Class Population

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION (Total Companies Profiled: 282)



