Nutraceuticals Market Study 2020-2025: Important Opportunity Indicators of the Millenial Demographic

The Nutraceuticals market worldwide is projected to grow by US$135.4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7.2%.
Functional Food & Beverages, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$196.4 Billion by the year 2025, Functional Food & Beverages will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$4.7 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$4 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets.
In Japan, Functional Food & Beverages will reach a market size of US$9.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$37.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.
All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Nutraceuticals: Functional Foods and Dietary Supplements for Today's Active, Aging, and Connected Consumers
- Recent Market Activity
- Global Nutraceuticals Market: Fast Facts
- Global Trends across the Nutraceuticals Ecosystem
- Personalization and Fragmentation
- Focus on Digestive Health and Wellness
- Rising Interest in Fermented Foods
- Sports Nutrition Goes Mainstream
- Protein-Fortified Products Rise in Demand
- Plant-Based Protein Products Gain Momentum
- Vegetables Offered in a Convenient Format Foster Interest in Plant-Based Products
- Naturally Functional Products Enjoy Rising Popularity
- Elderly and Infants: The Most Coveted Consumer Group
- Demand for Clean Labels
- Innovative Delivery Methods
- Influence of Health Technology
- Cross-Market Appeal
- Meat Substitutes: A Dicey Proposition
- Other Notable Food and Nutrition Trends
- Global Market Outlook
- Developed Countries Dominate Market Demand
- Developing Countries Spearhead Current and Future Market Growth
- China: A Leading Producer and Consumer of Nutraceuticals Worldwide
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Nutraceuticals Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Millennials Focus on Health, Fitness, Nutrition, and Convenience Drive Robust Demand for Nutraceuticals
- Millennials: The Generation with the Highest Health Consciousness
- Global Millennial Population Facts & Figures: Important Opportunity Indicators
- Growing Efficacy of Functional Foods and their Active Ingredients in Enabling Life without Drugs Drive Market Growth
- Major Health Benefits of Functional Foods
- The 'Natural' Quotient in Functional Foods Drive their Popularity over Dietary Supplements
- Increasing Number of Health and Fitness Clubs Drive Dominance of Sports and Energy Drinks in Functional Foods and Beverages
- Increasing Interest of Old and Young Population in Combating Various Diet-Related Health Issues Drive Demand for Dietary Supplements
- Demand Drivers Summarized
- Sports Nutrition Supplements Gain Immense Popularity
- Social Media: Motivating Younger Demography to Stay Fit and Healthy through Supplementation
- Unabated Consumer Interest in Supplementing Vitamins and Minerals Deficiencies
- Growing Realization of Benefits Offered by Supplements in Enhancing Health and Well-being
- Personalization and E-Commerce Trend Gain Prominence in the VDS Market
- Emergence of Nutritional Psychiatry Signal Opportunities for Mineral Supplements
- Ineffectiveness of Antibiotics Shifts Consumer Attention to Dietary Supplements
- Rising Uptake of Amino Acid Based Dietary Supplements
- Demand for Rapid Response Dietary Supplements Grows
- Other Noteworthy Trends in Dietary Supplements
- Nutraceutical Innovations and Advancements: Spearheading Market Growth
- Hyper-Functional Beverages
- Evidence-based Nutraceuticals
- Instavit Supplements in Spray Format
- Personalization and Semi-Personalization of Nutrition and Supplements: The Next Big Thing in Nutraceuticals
- Rising Cognitive Function, Mobility, and Cardiovascular or Gastrointestinal Health Needs of the Expanding Aging Population: A Weighty Growth Driver
- Omega-3 Supplementation Essential for Maintaining Cognitive Function in Older People
- Demographic Statistics of the Global Aging Populace: Offering Huge Market Potential
- Probiotics: A Step in the Right Direction towards Better Nutraceuticals
- Improvement of Human Gut Health and Addressing Intestinal Complaints
- Dairy Products: The Most Popular Probiotic Delivery Vehicle
- Probiotic Supplements: The Fastest Growing Nutritional Supplements Category
- Digital Eyestrain and Other Vision Related Concerns Underline Significance of Eye Health Nutraceuticals
- Focus of Women on Healthy Living Due to Increasing Spending Power and Delayed Motherhood Benefit Market Expansion
- Large Number of Women Adopt Fitness, Nutraceuticals, and Wearable Technology
- Growing Acceptance of Nutraceuticals Among Women
- Women: Major Consumer Group for Dietary Supplements
- Widespread Incidence of Chronic Diseases Boost Demand for Nutraceuticals
- Cardiovascular Disease (CVD)
- Diabetes Prevalence
- Increasing Cancer Incidence
- Increasing Healthcare Costs and the Resulting Need for Preventive Medication Lends Traction to Market Growth
- Evolution of Omega-3 and Other Marine Bioactive Molecules Drive Demand for Marine Nutraceuticals
- Major Marine Bioactive Molecules: Brief Details of Sources, Applications and Health Benefits
- Health Benefits of Omega-3 Fatty Acids Drive Demand in Supplements and Functional Foods
- Omega 3 Rich Fish Oil Pills: One of the Most Effective Functional Food for Heart Health
- Growing Prominence of Functional Foods and Dietary Supplements in Weight Management Augurs Well for the Market
- Epidemic Proportions of Obesity Lead to Increased Focus on Weight Management
- Medicinal Mushrooms Gain Foothold in Nutraceutical Applications
- Nanoencapsulation Improves Delivery and Bioavailability of Nutraceuticals
- New Nutraceutical Nanoencapsulation Method to Enrich Transparent Beverages
- Nutraceuticals to 'Spice it Up'
- Nutraceuticals Make Inroads into the Beauty Products Market
- Consumers Acknowledge Benefits of Nutricosmetics
- Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Signals Market Growth Opportunities
- Ballooning Global Population
- Exponential Increase in Urban Population
- Rising Disposable Incomes
- Shift Towards Less Invasive Treatments
- Growing Middle Class Population
