Nutrabolt Takes Proactive Steps to Prepare for Coronavirus

AUSTIN, Texas, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutrabolt, a global leader in sports nutrition and the maker of America's #1 Selling Pre-Workout Brand, C4®, and the World's #1 BCAA Brand, XTEND®, is taking proactive steps to protect its team members and business operations against the spread of coronavirus. Nutrabolt's ongoing preventative measures include a restricted travel policy, week-long remote readiness test, and the complete evaluation of consumer-facing event activations.

"Nutrabolt is deeply committed to safeguarding the health of our team members and their families," says Brittany Cullison, Chief People Officer. "We are making real-time decisions to shield our teams and contribute positively to broader coronavirus preparedness and prevention. To that end, we have temporarily suspended non-essential domestic travel and all international business travel, and we are asking anyone returning from personal travel overseas to work remotely for 14 days."

In addition to implementing these new travel restrictions, Nutrabolt is testing remote readiness by closing its headquarters and asking all team members to work remotely for a full week. In doing so, Nutrabolt will be able to discover any gaps in remote operations, communications, and technology in advance of future remote needs. The company is also loaning essential equipment to employees to assist with the test and transition.

"Employee health and well-being is our top priority here," adds Cullison. "As one of the best places to work in Texas and the sports nutrition industry, we want to make sure we're fully prepared to protect our workforce and their families, our business operations, and our home city of Austin, TX. We're proud to be an Austin-based company and want to help protect the city however we can. We have employees around the world, but a remote test of this magnitude will help us improve our total remote capabilities should we need to deploy a fully distributed solution. We are confident we can continue perform at a high as a business, while also protecting our workforce."

Nutrabolt will continue to monitor the spread of coronavirus and update its practices and policies accordingly to protect the health of its team members.

About Nutrabolt

As the makers of America's best-selling pre-workout brand C4® and the world's #1 BCAA brand XTEND®, Nutrabolt has been committed to making fitness accessible to all since 2002. Since its launch in 2011, C4® has become the undisputed pre-workout champ, with over 2 billion servings sold. Today, Nutrabolt makes a full range of clinically studied supplements and on-the-go drinks for people who want to maximize performance and dominate life.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nutrabolt-takes-proactive-steps-to-prepare-for-coronavirus-301019845.html

SOURCE Nutrabolt