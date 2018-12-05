This Nut Brittle recipe uses salted mixed nuts for a delicious twist on the holiday classic. Package this candy up to give as a sweet holiday hostess gift.

This post is sponsored by Challenge Dairy. Thank you for continuing to support the brands that make My Baking Addiction possible.

Is it really the holidays without candy?

I know that everyone always talks about making Christmas cookies, and the season doesn’t feel complete without several batches of Peanut Butter Blossoms or Molasses Cookies. But there’s something about candy that really rounds out the holidays.

(more…)

The post Nut Brittle appeared first on My Baking Addiction.



