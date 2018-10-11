Nulo Introduces Mix-It Meals(TM) Encouraging Pet Parents and their Pets to Celebrate Mealtime

Food Network Star Katie Lee and Olympic Figure Skating Champion Tara Lipinski Partner with Nulo to Promote Their Favorite Pet Recipes

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nulo Pet Food, one of the fastest growing super premium pet foods and an industry leader in pet nutrition and innovation, today announced the launch of Mix-It Meals™, a new array of culinary inspired recipes to make meal time healthy and fun for pets and pet parents. Leveraging Nulo's portfolio of super premium dog and cat food products, pet parents can now make over 290 different meal combinations that mix a variety of flavors of High-Meat Kibble, Freeze-Dried Raw, Pouches and Bone Broths.

"Most pet parents today are as conscientious about their dog and cats' nutrition as they are their own," said Michael Landa, founder of Nulo. "They're not only seeking high quality, thoughtfully-sourced food products, but are looking to engage more with their pets at mealtime. Mix-It Meals™ gives them the opportunity to create exciting dishes that are both healthy and indulgent for their pets."

Nulo's nutritional philosophy led to the creation of species-appropriate diets for dogs and cats – foods high in animal-based protein and low in carbs, using low glycemic ingredients and functional elements such as human-grade Probiotics that aid with digestion and immune support. The company's high standards extend to all elements of its business including the partners they select to help educate and inform other like-minded pet parents. To that end, Nulo is proud to announce the addition of Food Network star Katie Lee and her dog Gus as well as Gold Medal Figure Skater Tara Lipinski and her dog Dublin to their roster of evangelists. Lee and Lipinski know first-hand the important role that nutrition plays in their everyday lives, and they have chosen Nulo to extend that same standard for nutrition to their pups. They will be featured as a part of Nulo's Mix-It Meals™ initiative, creating custom recipes that can be viewed here and here.

Nulo's Mix-It Meals™ initiative will launch this weekend at the NYC Wine & Food Festival's Yappie Hour, presented by Nulo Pet Food, and hosted by Katie Lee and Gus, 3-5 p.m., Oct. 13, 2018, at New York City's Big Screen Plaza. For tickets, visit here.

About Nulo: Headquartered in Austin, TX, Nulo is a privately-owned pet food company creating industry-leading pet nutrition for cats and dogs. All of Nulo's recipes are high in animal-based protein and low in carbs, using low glycemic ingredients and functional elements such as human-grade Probiotics that aid with digestion and immune support. Alongside world-class athletes like Michael Phelps, John Isner, Natalie Coughlin, and Carly Patterson, Nulo inspires pet parents to be Healthier Together™ with their pets. Nulo can be found nationwide at independent pet retailers and PetSmart and online at Chewy.com and Amazon.com. Visit Nulo.com for more product information and inspirational stories from our athlete ambassadors.

