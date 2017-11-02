NOSH Live: Why the Natural Food Industry Gathers in Santa Monica

WATERTOWN, Mass., Nov. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The Project NOSH team works throughout the year to put together NOSH Live, an event where natural food brands can learn, breathe, and find inspiration and partners to leap forward. Brands meet with peers who want to disrupt, innovate and grow. Speakers are leaders and analysts who discuss where the markets are heading. The event is designed to create conversations on stage that last through networking opportunities and into their business.

Still, this industry is full of events. Why is NOSH Live the premiere event for natural food brands and their partners? Because we strive to make it useful, no matter the company stage: smaller brands learn tactics, larger companies see the innovation curve, and we strive to teach each other.

We gather speakers who bring insights that make everyone think and act. At NOSH Live Winter 2017 on November 30th at the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel, a speaker lineup of natural food heavy hitters will take the stage. Attendees will learn from: Neil Grimmer, Founder & CEO of Habit Inc., John Foraker, Co-Founder & CEO of Once Upon a Farm, Adnan Durrani, CEO & Founder of Saffron Road, Phil Lempert, the "Supermarket Guru", Janica Lane, Managing Director of Piper Jaffray, and more. Speakers will present best practices, cases that focus on innovation, growth and the lessons learned in the process.

Our "Pitch Slam" exposes bleeding edge brands and presents a platform to get instant feedback from expert judges and the NOSH community. NOSH Live also features sampling stations that allow brands to showcase their product to the industry without the pressure of pitching.

Brands, investors, service providers, retailers and suppliers who attend are all there to meet people who want to make better products, find partners and share experiences. We pace the event to encourage collaboration and a deeper conversation than "here is my business card, let's meet next week."

And for young brands, NOSH Live Bootcamp gives you a big gulp from the fire hose. It's another opportunity to build a solid foundation and have special access to intimate networking. In concert with the main event, you will get started on the right foot.

We hope to see you in Santa Monica on November 30th. Conference registration is open.

About Project NOSH

Project NOSH, a division of BevNET, is the leader in food-focused media and events. The mission of Project NOSH is to offer the best, most comprehensive platform for news coverage, expertise, partnership, networking and support for all community members.

Through its website and NOSH Live events, Project NOSH reports on and catalyzes food innovation for the ecosystem of entrepreneurs, consumers, suppliers, distributors, retailers, investors, regulators and service providers.

Project NOSH experts are often used as sources for media publications looking for industry information and expertise including the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Detroit Free Press, NPR, CNBC and Wired Magazine.

BevNET has offices in Watertown, MA, New York, NY, and San Diego, CA.

