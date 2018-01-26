North American Organic Starch Market 2014-2025 - Rising Adoption of Convenience Foods is Driving the $276 Billion Market

DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "North America Organic Starch Market Analysis, By End-Use (Meat, Bakery, Confectionery and Dry Blends), By Ingredient (Corn, Potato, wheat), By Country, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The North America organic starch market is expected to be valued at USD 275.9 billion by 2025. Increasing consumption of healthy convenience foods has been a major factor driving the market since the last few years.
Rising adoption of convenience foods on account of busier lifestyles and higher standards of living is anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period. Product innovation and constant research & development are projected to create lucrative growth opportunities for manufacturers over the forecast period.
The market is further expected to be driven over the next eight years by the rising product demand in food & beverage industry as well as increasing government support to promote organic ingredients. Several small mill producers are collaborating with large producers owing to the huge costs involved in transportation and storage. Rapid technological advancements in terms of production techniques are anticipated to open up huge growth avenues for manufacturers over the forecast period.
Bakery was the largest end-use segment in 2016 and is expected to continue to progress at a substantial rate over the forecast period. Meat segment is projected to ascend at the fastest CAGR of 3.5% over the next eight years.
Organic starch is being increasingly utilized in bakery, confectionery, meat, and dry blends, which is likely to have a positive impact on the market growth over the forecast period. Ease of availability and convenience of purchasing are factors contributing to the rising popularity of in-store bakery products in grocery and retail stores.
E-commerce stores are creating a buzz in the industry owing to the convenience of product availability, purchase, and delivery. These stores require baked products with a longer shelf life. The shelf life of baked products depends on various factors including packaging, chemical composition, and freezing. Innovative methods are being developed by manufacturers to maintain the freshness of products throughout the extended shelf life.
Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 North America Organic Starch Market Variables, Trends, and Scope
Chapter 4 North America Organic Starch Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 5 North America Organic Starch Market: Ingredient Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 6 North America Organic Starch Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
