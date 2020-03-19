Noodles & Company Expands Delivery Options And Offers Free Delivery Through March

Delivery via Noodles.com and the Noodles Rewards app make it easier for guests to order and enjoy Noodles

BROOMFIELD, Colo., March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS), known for serving classic noodle, Zoodle and Caulifloodle dishes from around the world, today announced it now offers free delivery through Noodles.com. To make life easier for guests and to allow them to enjoy the Noodles they know and love within the comfort of their own home, Noodles & Company will offer free delivery on all orders of $15 or more placed via Noodles.com or on the Noodles Rewards app effective today through March 31, 2020 at participating locations.

"There is nothing more important than the safety and wellbeing of our guests, and during this unprecedented time, delivery gives us an opportunity to continue meeting the needs of our guests by delivering them the meals they love directly to their doorstep," said Stacey Pool, chief marketing officer at Noodles & Company. "Our food travels incredibly well and our guests can trust we have taken every measure and precaution possible to safely serve and deliver to them."

Placing a delivery order is easy. Guests can visit Noodles.com or the Noodles Rewards app and select the delivery option. Once the order has been submitted, the guest will receive a text notification with the status of their delivery, including a notification when the meal is being delivered to their door.

With delivery through Noodles.com, guests will earn rewards points on every meal and can use stored payments methods – including gift cards – on all orders. New users who sign up for Noodles Rewards today through April 30 will receive an additional 1,500 bonus rewards points, which is enough points for a free regular entrée. Even better, your favorite dishes are stored in Rewards, so you can quickly order the same dish you're craving tomorrow.

In addition to delivery through Noodles.com, Noodles is offering free delivery nationwide via DoorDash and Uber Eats. Guests can order today and enjoy free delivery through March 31, 2020 at participating locations.

Free delivery offer is valid only for orders placed and fulfilled on 3/19/20-3/31/20, within Noodles' delivery areas from participating locations, during operating hours for such locations. Minimum order $15/maximum order $200, each excluding tax. Delivery is subject to availability. Offer is not valid on catering. Redemptions of Noodles Rewards and other promotional offers may be included in a qualifying delivery order but do not count towards satisfaction of minimum purchase requirements. Valid only at NOODLES.COM/order or on the Noodles Rewards app; not valid on orders placed via third-party delivery platforms. Noodles & Company reserves the right to modify or terminate this offer at any time without notice. Additional restrictions may apply; void where prohibited.

