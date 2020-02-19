Noodles & Company Celebrates Return Of Shrimp Scampi With Special Deal For Shrimp Lovers

Feb. 26 - 29: Noodles Rewards members can score bonus points to use towards a free dish when they order any regular size entrée with shrimp

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS), known for serving classic noodle, Zoodle and Caulifloodle dishes from around the world, today announced an offer for Rewards members to earn extra bonus points with the purchase of a regular size entrée with shrimp*. The promotion will run Feb. 26 through Feb. 29, and gives guests the perfect excuse to try Noodles' Shrimp Scampi, a favorite dish that debuted for a limited time in 2019 and returned in January as a permanent item due to its popularity.

Noodles Rewards members will earn 1,150 bonus points when they make a qualifying purchase during the promotion period, which is enough to score a free small entrée on their next visit. The deal comes just in time for guests who are going meat-free during Lent.

Shrimp is available as a protein option or substitution in any dish on Noodles' menu. The protein-rich option is featured in Noodles' Shrimp Scampi, which is prepared with a light scampi sauce with roasted zucchini and Roma tomatoes, topped with Parmesan cheese, parsley and fresh lemon. Guests can choose to enjoy the dish with penne pasta, Caulifloodles, or Zoodles.

"Shrimp on any dish is a guest-favorite protein during this time of year, and we knew we had to bring our Shrimp Scampi dish back for good after it turned into our best-selling Zoodles dish last year," said Nick Graff, executive chef at Noodles & Company. "The deal we're offering is another opportunity to show guests how easy it is to find fresh, filling options at Noodles that are customizable to any lifestyle and, the best part is, you can get rewarded for it through our Noodles Rewards program."

This deal is exclusive to Noodles Rewards members. Not a Rewards member? Sign up by Tuesday, Feb. 25 by downloading the app or visiting noodles.com/rewards to take advantage of the offer. Guests who join can order from the app, find locations, skip the line at pick-up and earn points on every purchase.

*Valid 2/26/20-2/29/20. Purchase a regular entrée with shrimp during the promotion period and earn 1,150 additional Rewards Points. Additional points will be applied to member's Noodles Rewards account after the qualified purchase is complete. Award of Rewards Points under this promotion limited to one qualifying order per Noodles Rewards account during the promotion period. Must have a valid Noodles Rewards account. Not valid on delivery orders and cannot be combined with any other offer or discounts. For full Noodles Rewards terms and conditions, click here.

About Noodles & Company

Since 1995, Noodles & Company has been serving noodles your way, with noodles and flavors that you know and love as well as new ones you're about to discover. From indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to better-for-you Zoodles and Other Noodles, the company serves a world of flavor in every bowl. Made up of more than 450 restaurants and 10,000 passionate team members, Noodles was named one of the Best Places to Work by the Denver Business Journal for its unique culture built on the value of "Loving Life," which begins by nourishing and inspiring every team member and guest who walks through the door. To learn more or find the location nearest you, visit www.noodles.com .

