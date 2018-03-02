Noodles & Company Announces New Benefits Package Including Industry-Leading Maternity Leave

#LifeatNoodles initiative offers team members competitive benefits including 6 weeks of fully paid maternity leave, expanded parental leave, adoption assistance and student loan debt assistance

BROOMFIELD, Colo., March 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Noodles & Company, serving classic noodle and pasta dishes from around the world, today announced details of its #LifeatNoodles initiative aimed at making Noodles & Company one of the best places to work in the fast-casual industry by 2020. Effective Jan. 1, 2018, the #LifeatNoodles benefits package offers qualifying team members a new suite of industry-leading benefits including six weeks of fully paid maternity leave, $10,000 in adoption assistance, expanded parental leave and student loan debt assistance.

"We value and care for every one of our team members, and we aspire to make Noodles the most enjoyable and rewarding place to work in the industry," said Dave Boennighausen, chief executive officer of Noodles & Company. "In keeping with this goal, we developed #LifeatNoodles to reward our hard-working team members and attract top talent. On January 1, we made additional industry-leading benefits available to our teams, and we plan to continue to grow this program."

New team member benefits for eligible employees include:

Six weeks of fully paid maternity leave and expanded parental leave.

Adoption assistance of $10,000.

Student loan debt assistance of $1,000 per year to general managers.

Veterans Day paid time off for veterans.

Breast milk shipment payment during business travel.

Flexible time off for corporate team members.

Noodles & Company has always offered team members competitive standard benefits including dental and vision coverage, employee assistance programs and 401(k) retirement plans. The company also offers medical insurance to eligible team members, and assistant general managers and above receive life insurance and disability coverage.

"Our team members are compassionate and care about each other's success, and this program was designed with that in mind," said Boennighausen. "In addition to parental leave and student loan debt assistance, we're proud to offer programs that inspire and support our team members, such as time-off-gifting and an annual holiday turkey fundraiser for team members in need."

The Company also operates the Noodles & Company Foundation, comprising a Team Member Giving Fund and Scholarship Fund. The Team Member Giving Fund was established in 2015 to help improve the well-being of team members and their families by being there in times of crisis. The Scholarship Fund was created in 2006 to support, inspire and encourage team members and their families who are committed to furthering their education.

To learn more about career opportunities and perks at Noodles, visit Noodles.com/careers/perks.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company is a fast-casual restaurant chain where its globally inspired dishes come together to create a World Kitchen. Recognized previously by Parents magazine as a Top Family Friendly Restaurant and by Health magazine as one of America's Healthiest Fast Food Restaurants, Noodles & Company is a restaurant where Japanese Pan Noodles rest comfortably next to Penne Rosa and Wisconsin Mac & Cheese, but where world flavors don't end at just noodles. Inspired by some of the world's most celebrated flavor combinations, Noodles & Company's menu offers soups, salads and shareables. Noodles & Company makes everything fresh to order, just as you like it, using quality ingredients. Servers deliver dishes to the table, allowing guests to sit and relax or grab a quick bite. With more than 400 locations nationwide, guests can find a location near them and tour the global menu by visiting www.noodles.com.

Media Contact

Danielle Moore

Press@noodles.com

720-214-1971

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/noodles--company-announces-new-benefits-package-including-industry-leading-maternity-leave-300606222.html

SOURCE Noodles & Company