Nonni's Biscotti and Celebrity Mom Haylie Duff Encourage Consumers to Host "Dip and Donate" Parties to Support the Fight Against Childhood Cancer

Nation's leading artisan baker will help fans host their own Dip and Donate parties with classic Limone Biscotti to spark donations for Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nonni's Foods LLC (Nonni's), North America's leading artisan baker, is celebrating a continued partnership with Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) by launching its Dip and Donate campaign on International Childhood Cancer Day (Feb. 15, 2020). Nonni's and actress Haylie Duff are inviting fans to host their own Dip and Donate parties and drive donations by showcasing how they entertain with Nonni's Limone Biscotti.

For every social post that tags @NonnisFood, @AlexsLemonade and #DipandDonate between now and Dec. 31, 2020, Nonni's will donate $1 per social share to ALSF, a non-profit organization that funds impactful research to aid in the cure of childhood cancer.

"We are excited to enhance our partnership with Nonni's through the Dip and Donate campaign," said Liz Scott, co-executive director of ALSF and Alex's mom. "What a wonderful way for supporters to contribute to childhood cancer. Nonni's has been a great partner in our mission and we look forward to continuing to work together toward a cure."

Actress and mom of two, Haylie Duff is also excited to help fans kick off the Dip and Donate campaign. "I can't wait to see how fans will creatively entertain and celebrate with Nonni's Limone biscotti, all while donating to a special cause that helps families impacted by childhood cancer," she said. "With the classic Limone Biscotti flavor, these Dip and Donate parties will be the perfect twist on the traditional lemonade stand!"

During or after Dip and Donate parties, hosts and guests can visit alexslemonade.org and search "Nonni's Dip and Donate" under "specific fundraiser" to donate their funds raised or desired donations online.

"We are honored to continue working with Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation in the fight against childhood cancer," said Patricia Wong Bridges, senior brand marketing manager for Nonni's. "We love bringing biscotti-lovers together to celebrate and support the ALSF mission and are excited to be launching the Dip and Donate campaign this year with Haylie Duff."

To raise awareness for the foundation, Nonni's longtime fan favorite Limone Biscotti packaging, found at select retailers nationwide, will feature the Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation logo through Dec. 31, 2020:

Nonni's Limone Biscotti is a crunchy lemon cookie dipped in white icing for a flavorful experience to brighten any spring day. Rich in flavor, crunchy texture and delicately sweet, made from real, wholesome ingredients, including eggs, butter and sugar.

For more information on how to host your own Dip and Donate party and donate to ALSF, please visit www.alexslemonade.org/campaign/stands-and-events/nonnis and help support the fight against childhood cancer.

About Nonni's Foods LLC

Nonni's Foods LLC is an artisan, Italian inspired baked goods company with a devotion to using real, premium quality ingredients. Founded in 1988, the artisan bakery was opened with the inspiration and family recipes traced back to Lucca, Italy and continues to provide delicious delights made with no artificial flavors or preservatives. Nonni's products include Nonni's Biscotti and THINaddictives. Nonni's products include Nonni's Biscotti and THINaddictives. Nonni's Biscotti is the number one selling biscotti in the country, the most popular selling biscotti on the market, and the only national brand sold coast to coast.

About Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation

Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) emerged from the front yard lemonade stand of 4-year-old Alexandra "Alex" Scott, who was fighting cancer and wanted to raise money to find cures for all children with cancer. Her spirit and determination inspired others to support her cause, and when she passed away at the age of 8, she had raised $1 million. Since then, the Foundation bearing her name has evolved into a national fundraising movement. Today, ALSF is one of the leading funders of pediatric cancer research in the U.S. and Canada having raised more than $150 million so far, funding nearly 1,000 research projects and providing programs to families affected by childhood cancer. For more information, visit AlexsLemonade.org.

