Noble House Hotels & Resorts Names David Goette Executive Chef At Pelican Grand Beach Resort

SEATTLE, Jan. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Ltd. (NHHR), a collection of luxury hotels and resorts, proudly announces the appointment of David Goette as executive chef of Pelican Grand Beach Resort, located just steps from the Atlantic Ocean in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. With more than 30 years of industry experience, Goette will oversee all culinary operations including the signature waterfront restaurant, OCEAN2000, O2K Lounge, as well as in-room dining, banquets and special events.

"We're excited to welcome Chef Goette, a culinary veteran, to our team at Pelican Grand Beach Resort," said Bill Foster, area director sales and marketing for Noble House Hotels & Resorts. "He is known for his exceptional leadership skills and brings a strong combination of fine dining familiarity with international insights, as well as excellent menu development and rollout proficiencies, making him ideal for this position."

Before taking the helm at Pelican Grand, Goette was the Group Executive Chef/Operations Officer at Old Town Italy, a boutique chain of authentic Italian markets based in South Africa, where he led and mentored a staff of over 570 employees. Previously, Goette served as the National Culinary Arts Executive for South Africa at the International Hotel School and also held various executive positions with a number of notable companies such as Lupa Osteria Restaurants, Hilton Durban, andBeyond Ngorongoro Crater Lodge and the Five-Star Fairmont Zimbali Lodge, to name a few. His culinary stories are rich and adventurous, having taken him around the globe to please the palates of royalty, celebrities and dignitaries throughout his seasoned career.

Adorning 500 feet of Fort Lauderdale's pristine beachfront, Pelican Grand Beach Resort couples Old Florida grandeur with seaside elegance to offer a coastal-chic waterfront retreat. From watching stunning sunrises on private balconies and indulging in culinary creations at OCEAN2000 Restaurant & Lounge, to rejuvenating at the Scandinavian-inspired PURE Spa and floating down Fort Lauderdale's only lazy river, guests are engulfed by the unrivaled location of this laidback luxe resort set amongst the soothing sights and sounds of the Atlantic Ocean. From Las Olas Boulevard with boutique shopping and chic cafes, to fine art museums and breathtaking gardens, Fort Lauderdale provides high fashion, historic homes, exhilarating nightlife and miles of white-sand beaches, just steps outside the resort.

With a philosophy that emphasizes "location, distinction and soul," Noble House Hotels & Resorts reflects the appearance of individuality. Identifying each property for its culture and appeal, Noble House is unwavering in its dedication to create and manage unique, quality properties that reflect and make profound contributions to their communities, staying true to the local history, culture and ambiance that defines each region.

For more information on Pelican Grand Beach Resort, call (954) 568-9431 or visit pelicanbeach.com. To engage with the resort socially, visit Facebook.com/PelicanBeach, Twitter.com/PelicanBeach and Instagram.com/PelicanBeach.

